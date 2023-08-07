More restaurants/eateries/taverns with promises of entertainment headed for Monroe

Photo credit for the cover photo of Will Henry’s under construction in Monroe: Darrell Everidge of Darrel Productions.

In the next few months, two new restaurants/taverns will be welcoming the public to test and taste their wares in the downtown Monroe area. There also is a new store planned for the loft inside the Mercantile Market on Broad Street that hopes to sell specialty olive oils, wines, prepackaged food items including such as olives, spices, baked goods and “town specific kitchen items.” The space could also be made available for events such as wine tastings, but wine would not be sold by the glass according to the application. This is one of the items on Tuesday’s City Council meeting agenda.

Also at the meeting, the City Council is expected to consider the beer and wine and distilled spirits consumption license for the Thirsty Moose, a bar and grill type restaurant planned for 132 N Broad St. The property, formerly the home to Sidestreet Boutique and J. Reynolds Furniture and Interiors, was sold and the new owners have been busy this summer working on the space with plans to open The Thirsty Moose this year. According to the application, all things being equal, they hope to open sometime next month. Sidestreet Boutique and J. Reynolds Furniture have since moved to a new location at 136 W. Highland Avenue.

“Our goal is to bring Monroe something new, fresh, and exciting for families, individuals, and the community as a whole. We can not wait to open the doors later this year and serve you,” owner Giancarlo Podeszwa noted recently on the Facebook page. You can click on this link to the Facebook page to find out exactly when it will happen.

Also under construction in the old Napa Auto Parts Building on N. Madison, with plans to open in the not too distant future, is a local Will Henry’s Tavern. There are already two other locations, Sugarloaf and Stone Mountain, and they have chosen Monroe to open another one. The other two locations offer pool tournaments, Trivia, Karaoke, and regular live music. Click or tap here to see what to expect when they open.

And if music is your thing, there is always David’s 105 Listening Room at 105 E Washington Street, recently opened behind, and serviced by, Broad Street Tavern and Grill on S. Broad Street.

Watch out Athens, Monroe is about to be the place to be on just about any night of the week!