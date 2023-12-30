More than 175 students celebrate at Piedmont University Commencement

DEMOREST, GA (12/29/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the 168 students who completed degree requirements during the fall 2023 semester.

Piedmont’s Vice President for Academic Affairs Bruce Willis addressed the graduates during a commencement ceremony held Friday, Dec. 15, in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center on the Demorest campus.

Graduates included:

Katlyn Doster of Social Circle, GA, who earned the BA in Elementary Education degree.

Alisha Hope of Loganville, GA, who earned the BA in Elementary Education degree.

Ashlyn Ivey of Monroe, GA, who earned the MA in Elementary Education degree.

Michaela Martin of Monroe, GA, who earned the BA in Elementary Education degree.

Callie McDaniel of Loganville, GA, who earned the MA in Elementary Education degree.

Amanda Morgan of Loganville, GA, who earned the BA in Elementary Education degree.

In addition to the Education Specialist and Doctor of Education degrees, degrees conferred included the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Science, Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Arts, and Master of Business Administration.

For more information about Piedmont’s academic programs, visit piedmont.edu/academics/.

About Piedmont University: Founded in 1897, Piedmont University is a private, comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a personalized higher education experience focused on student success, academic achievement, and professional development. Offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing, Piedmont’s supportive learning environment is defined by small class sizes, with a 12:1 ratio, that allow students to create meaningful relationships with their professors, classmates, and the campus community. Piedmont’s idyllic, 390-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains, with a satellite campus situated in the heart of downtown Athens. For more, please visit www.piedmont.edu, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter/X.

