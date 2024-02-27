More than 1,870 Walton County residents vote in first week of advanced voting

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 27, 2024) – More than 1,870 residents have cast ballots in the first week of early voting in the 2024 Presidential Primary in Walton County.

By Monday, Feb. 26, 1,734 had voted in person, 132 absentee ballots of the 320 sent out so far had been returned and accepted, 3 had been rejected, and 10 provisional ballots had been issued. This included Saturday voting on Feb. 24.

Early voting began on Monday, Feb. 19 and will continue until March 8, 2024 at three locations in Walton County Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There also will be Saturday voting again on March 2, 2024 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at all three locations. These are:

Felker Park Community Room located at 725 S Madison Ave in Monroe

Meridian Park located at 105 Generation Blvd in Loganville

South Walton Community Room located at 573 Fairplay Rd in Social Circle.

On March 12, voting polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you wish to vote by mail, you can contact the Elections Office at 770-267-1337.

The two sample ballots follow.

Democrat Sample Ballot

Republican Sample Ballot

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

