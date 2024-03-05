More than 2,700 people have voted early in Walton County so far in Presidential Primary

WALTON COUNTY, GA (March 4, 2024) – If you haven’t yet early voted in the 2024 Presidential Primary in Walton County, you still have until Friday to do so. There is no Saturday voting this week and all advanced voting will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 8. Your last chance after that will be on the official election day, March 12.

By the end of Friday, March 1, More than 2,500 residents had cast ballots during early voting in the 2024 Presidential Primary in Walton County with 2,562 voting in person, 186 absentee ballots of the 395 sent out so far returned and accepted, 4 had been rejected. A total of 12 provisional ballots have been issued with 3 of them accepted.

Advanced voting will continue this week at all three locations. These are:

Felker Park Community Room located at 725 S Madison Ave in Monroe

Meridian Park located at 105 Generation Blvd in Loganville

South Walton Community Room located at 573 Fairplay Rd in Social Circle.

On March 12, voting polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you wish to vote by mail, you can contact the Elections Office at 770-267-1337.

The two sample ballots follow.

Democrat Sample Ballot

Republican Sample Ballot

