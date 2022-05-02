More than 80 swept up in illegal street racing bust in Gwinnett County

(Norcross, Ga., May 1, 2022) – After seeing a recent increase in illegal street racing activities, Gwinnett County, with the help of other law enforcement agencies, were able to arrest more than 80 suspects in one swoop on Sunday, May 1.

According to a press release, Gwinnett Police officers responded to a call regarding illegal street racing activities in Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. Responding officers were able to successfully block in 26 vehicles and their occupants successfully. Officers from Lilburn, Norcross, off-duty officers, officers from surrounding patrol districts as well as other specialized units responded to assist.

GCPD report that 68 adults were arrested and transported to the Gwinnett Detention Center. Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a large transport bus and two smaller van-style transport vehicles. In addition,20 juveniles were arrested and turned over to to parents/guardians and 26 cars were impounded. Five handguns were recovered. During the incident, suspects participating in the streetracing surrounded and damaged a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle who was attempting to escape the chaos.

“This exceptional response and coordination amongst numerous agencies achieved incredible results. The Gwinnett Police Department recognizes the hazard these illegal street racing activities pose to the motoring and pedestrian public. These dangerous and reckless activities will not be tolerated. We are committed to keeping the streets of Gwinnett County safe for all residents and visitors,” GCPD said in the press release.