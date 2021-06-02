More than 850 bikes left the Loganville American Legion in the Memorial Day Ride for America

Patriotic arch courtesy of Myles Wrecker at the entrance to the American Legion Post 233 for the 2021 Ride for America. Contributed photo

The organizers of Ride for America report that on Memorial Day 2021, 852 motorcycles were counted leaving the American Legion Post 233 in Loganville to head out to Rutledge on the annual Memorial Day ride. The ride is to raise money for Veteran causes. The proceeds of this ride that makes the round trip to Madison in previous years and to Madison this year contribute to the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund as well as the local scholarship.

The official count of the money raised has not yet been calculated, but organizers believe that somewhere between 850 and 900 bikes joined in the ride, some with passengers, making for somewhere between 1100 and 1200 people on the ride.

“Truth is, we have counters as the bikes pull out, but we never know precisely,” organizers wrote on the Ride for America Facebook page. “Some groups come, pay, and then join from QT, etc. Some folks inevitably try and save the $10 for charity and join the ride along the way, etc. We usually take our count, compare it to the gate money, then wait a day or two for folks to count in their videos and take an average.

One person did drop his bike at the start, reportedly breaking his ankle, but all in all organizers report another great ride raising money for Veteran charities while honoring America’s fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of America’s freedoms.

Click or tap on the link before for a video on Facebook of the bikes leaving the America Legion Post 233 on Monday.

https://fb.watch/5TnaZGw_Kg/