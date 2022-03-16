Morning Mingle in Loganville Friday will be at Barrelle Roofing

The May Morning Mingle for 2021 in Loganville is this Friday, March 18, 2022, at Barrelle Roofing located at 147 Lee Byrd Road in Loganville. There is no charge to attend and local business are invited to attend – and bring a friend.

Morning Mingle on the third Friday of every month is an opportunity for members of the Loganville business community to network with other like-minded professionals. The networking opportunity has been in operation now for several years and continues to grow. The plan was to help build connections, grow local brands and encourage new business opportunities for Loganville businesses.

For more information contact Kristy Daniel at 404-290-5884.