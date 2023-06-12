Morning Mingle in Loganville this Friday is at A Model Storage

The October 2021 Morning Mingle in Loganville is at 8:30 a.m. this Friday June 16 at A-Model Self Storage 4886 Hwy. 81 Loganville. You are invited to join in for some free business networking.

The Morning Mingle on the third Friday of every month is an opportunity for members of the Loganville business community to network with other like-minded professionals. The networking opportunity has been in operation now for several years and continues to grow. The plan was to help build connections, grow local brands, and encourage new business opportunities for Loganville businesses.

For more information contact Kristy Daniel at 404-290-5884.