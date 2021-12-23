Mother and another arrested by Gwinnett Police Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce

(Lawrenceville, GA., Dec. 23, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Taskforce made two arrests, one being the mother of the 12-year-old victim. (Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

On Sept. 7, 2021, the taskforce started a sexual exploitation investigation which led to the arrest of Adrienne Klein, 43, of Gulf Breeze, Fla. and Gesart Hoxha, 20, of Buford.

“Our agency was contacted by Arlington Police Department in Texas regarding an investigation started in Texas that included incidents in Gwinnett. Our detectives learned that Klein and Hoxha facilitated the transportation of Klein’s 12-year-old daughter across state lines from Texas to Gwinnett. Detectives executed a search warrant at Hoxha’s home, 1869 Appaloosa Lane in Buford. Large sums of cash, explicit photos of the victim were uncovered. Hoxha and the minor exchanged several messages online including the explicit photos. Klein and Hoxha arranged travel to Gwinnett County for Klein’s 12-year old daughter by purchasing the flight for the child to fly from Texas to Gwinnett County, and provided money for the hotel stay,” Gwinnett County Police Department reported in the press release.

Klein is charged with Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree. Klein is pending extradition to Gwinnett County from Florida.

Hoxha is charged with the following charges in Gwinnett.

Child Molestation (21W16601)

Statutory Rape (21W16602)

Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes (21W16603)

Employ/Use Minor to Engage In/Assist Person in Sexually Explicit Conduct for Visual Medium (21W16604)

Arlington Police have also charged Hoxha with Indecency with Child by Sexual Contact (PC50900)