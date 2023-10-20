UPDATE: Motorcycle crash in Monroe Thursday afternoon resulted in a fatality

UPDATE: Georgia State Patrol TFC Christopher Ayers from Post 46 confirmed that the driver of the motorcycle involved in the crash on Georgia 138 (Martin Luther King Blvd.) in Monroe Thursday did not survive his injuries.

“A Hyundai Sonata failed to yield the right of way prior to entering the roadway by leaving Chick-fil A and making a left turn onto Georgia 138 directly in the path of a motorcycle. That motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Hyundai,” Ayers said. “The driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries.”

Ayers said no identities will be released at the moment as no next of kin has been notified.

MONROE, GA (Oct. 19, 2023 – 4:15 p.m.) First Responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash on Martin Luther King Blvd. near Chick-Fil-A.

Officials report that MLK Blvd is shut down between Spring and Highway 78 in both directions. Georgia State Patrol is on the scene.

Avoid the area.

