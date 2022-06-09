Motorcycle crash on Highway 78 sends driver to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

LOGANVILLE, GA (June 9, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police report that a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Wednesday night resulted in the motorcyclist being transported to a hospital. The collision between a vehicle and the motorcycle was on Highway 78 at Harrison Road in the unincorporated Loganville area of Gwinnett County.

“A vehicle pulled out from Harrison Road turning left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Gwinnett County public information officer Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.