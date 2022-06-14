Update: Motorcyclist airlifted to Grady Hospital with serious injuries follow crash in Social Circle

Update by Georgia State Patrol

Georgia State Patrol was requested by Walton County Sheriff’s Office on June 13, 2022, at about 4:16 p.m. to investigate a crash on Georgia 12 at its intersection with Davis Academy Road / East Hightower Trail.

GSP Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker said that GSP TFC Cory Wheeles responded to the scene. Wheeles’ investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Malibu was stopped at the stop sign on East Hightower Trail at Georgia 12 when a Yamaha XVS1300 motorcycle traveling east on Georgia 12, approached Davis Academy Road / East Hightower Trail. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, Robert Barkley, failed to yield to motorcycle while attempting to cross over Georgia 12 onto Davis Academy Road and was struck by the motorcycle in the passenger side of the vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle, Michael Highfill, was air lifted to Grady Hospital with serious injuries. Barkley was checked by EMS on scene and released and a passenger in the vehicle was transported by ground to Piedmont Walton with minor injuries.

Air Ambulance is responding for one critical injury

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 13, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and the City of Social Circle Fire are on the scene of a crash involving two motorcycles and a passenger car. Walton County, Ga. Sheriff’s Office reported on social media the numerous lanes are closed at the intersection of Highway 278 & E Hightower Trl/Davis Academy Road due to the multi-vehicle crash.

“Injuries are reported – 1 critical patient,” said WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League. “An air ambulance is responding.”