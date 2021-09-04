Movies on Main in Loganville to feature Raya and the Last Dragon on Sept. 10

Movies on Main in Loganville is scheduled for 7 – 10 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2021 on the Town Green. It will feature “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

According to the storyline, ‘Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good.”

The Town Green is located at 235 Main Street.