MPD ask residents to keep cars locked after surge in entering autos sees 17 cases in past month

The Monroe Police Department has seen an increase in entering autos, especially those that had been left unlocked. In the past month, 17 vehicles have been entered with multiple adolescents charged and juvenile complaints filed, including one youth who had been caught three times. MPD report that he was charged appropriately on each incident.



“The investigations into the entering autos remain active, and the community is encouraged to lock their vehicles and hide any valuables when leaving them unattended,” MPD Chief R.V. Watts said in the press release.



If you have information concerning these thefts, you are asked to to contact the Monroe Police Department criminal investigation division at 770-267-7576 and to dial 9-1-1 immediately to report suspicious activity.

Related