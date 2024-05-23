MPD first SWAT TROT 5K/10K in support of Shop with a Cop to take place Oct. 19

$25 Early bird sign up until Oct 4

Get ready to lace up your running shoes and hit the pavement for a great cause! The Monroe Police Department is excited to announce its FIRST Annual 5K/10K Run, a community event that brings together fitness enthusiasts, families, walkers, and supporters of all ages. Whether you’re an experienced runner or just looking for a fun way to stay active, this event is perfect for you.



All proceeds from the run will go towards “Shop with a Cop.”



Sign up online at https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Monroe/MonroePDSwatTrot5K10K



Early Bird (Until October 4): $25

Standard (October 5 – Race Day) $35



Let’s come together to support our community and promote a healthy lifestyle. We look forward to seeing you at the starting line!

