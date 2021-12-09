MPD investigating an incident at Central Mobile Home community off Douglas Street in Monroe

A large police presence and crime scene tape was seen at a home in the Central Mobile Home community off Douglas Street in Monroe on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Assistant EMS Director Jody Carter confirmed that EMS and Monroe Fire Department responded to an “unknown” EMS and fire call.

“When units arrived on scene one individual had been injured and it turned into a crime scene from there,” Carter said, confirming that one individual had been transported to Piedmont Athens.

Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed that this is an active and ongoing investigation and there is a person of interest with whom investigators are speaking.

No other information is available at this time.