MPD Police Reports: 12-year charged after stabbing another with a pen; woman found dead in hotel room; mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 18 – 25, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Stolen Vehicle – W 5th St – In reference to a vehicle that had been repossessed. Complainant was advised of the repossession.

Suspicious Person – Cook St: female caller stated an unknown male was on her front porch. While officer was trying to identify the male he began having a seizure. The male was identified and turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Person – Peters and Foster – Employee observed named subject sitting in front of the store and requested him to leave the premises. He left without issue.

Harassment – Tall Oaks W. Female subject wanted to press charges on her ex-husband. She was advised of the pre warrant process, due to not enough evidence for officer to take warrant.

Harassment Report – MPD Lobby; Male subject reported a male following him while riding his bicycle.

Agency Assist – Turner Street. Officers stood by while DFACS removed a child.

Assault – Perry St. Male subject on scene stating that someone pushed him 25 minutes prior. He was extremely intoxicated and taken to Piedmont by EMS.

Warrant Service – GW Carver Dr. Serving arrest warrant for Family Violence aggravated stalking on a male subject. Subject was located and arrested.

DOA – Monroe Motor Inn – In reference to the complainant finding a female unconscious in her room. She was pronounced on scene.

Mental Patient – Kendall Ct: In reference to a male subject having a mental episode. He was taken to Walton Piedmont by his aunt for treatment. Remedies were advised.

Harassment Report – Pine View Dr. – In reference to a male subject posting inappropriate pictures and videos of a female subject. Turned over to CID.

Domestic Dispute – Overlook Trl: In reference to a female subject advising her 12-year-old daughter was being combative. Upon arrival, it was found that the 12-year-old had stabbed another named subject in the back with a pen leaving a minor injury. A juvenile complaint was filed for Battery-Family Violence and the juvenile was released to the custody of her parents. Remedies were advised.

Juvenile Complaint – McDaniel St.- In reference to juveniles riding bicycles in the roadway. Contact made with juveniles and turned over to parents.

Wanted person – S Broad St; CVS: Complainant advised she was meeting with a named female subject who had an active warrant out of Baldwin County. The subject was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail where she admitted she had drugs on her person. Methamphetamine was located on her person and she was charged with Possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was turned over to Deputies without incident.

Dispute – Camptown Gardens – In reference to a dispute in the parking lot. Contact made with a group who advised nothing happened and it was a verbal dispute.

Animal Complaint – GW Carver Dr. – Complainant advised a pit bull was across the yard and she was afraid to move. Dog fled on foot upon officer’s arrival, with negative contact. All was okay.