MPD Report: Courtesy ride given for supplies for broken down vehicle; threats of shooting up a business; suicide threats and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 15 – 22, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Wanted Person – E Marable St and Matthews Park – Named subject observed walking down the street with an active warrant. Arrested and transported to jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – W. Spring St. at George Walton Academy – Stop for expired/suspended registration. Driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Released on copy of the citations

Threats Report – S Madison Ave – owner of Southern Elite contracting, reported that an employee, stated her boyfriend was coming to the offices last date to “shoot the place up”. Threats unable to be verified. Report taken.

Suicide Threat – S Madison Ave, – Female subject reported her son making threats to harm himself. Negative contact at given address with the son. Contact made via phone where he stated he was okay and did not want to harm himself.

Verbal Dispute – S. Broad St. Hammock Park; – Female subject reported her and her father verbally disputing in his vehicle. She exited the vehicle near N Midland Ave and walked to the hammock park. She was later transported to Chick-fil-A for her shift. She had contact with her father via text.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St – In reference to a male peeing in public outside behind the Walmart. Another man witnessed him urinating. Contact was made with the male subject, who was an elderly male, and he was advised not to do that again. He was sent on his way.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 at Cedar Ridge Rd. – In reference to stolen vehicle hit on FLOCK. The vehicle that the tag was on was not the correct vehicle and contact was made with originating agency. The driver was taken into custody for warrants out of Gwinnett Police Department and Madison Sheriff’s Office.

Damage to Property – Unisia Drive, Hitachi – Male subject reported his rear window to be busted out. Case number provided.

Suspicious Vehicle – Bulldog Dr.; George Walton Academy – There was no white vehicle blocking the track entrance upon officer arrival. The complainant did not want to meet.

Harassment – Stonecreek Bend – In reference to the female complainant receiving concerning and harassing messages from a named male subject. Report taken.

Citizen Assist – E Marable & Union – Male subject was located at E Marable St under the Hwy 78 Bridge. He was taken back home by a family member.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St – In reference to a male subject laying in the roadway and throwing his walker in the road. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and loitering.

Firearms – Mill St- complainant advised of hearing gunshots in the area. The area was patrolled and negative contact was made.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pine Park Cemetery – Male and subject were located in the Cemetery. Due to the time frame, contact was made with subjects to insure no criminal activity was afoot. One subject was placed under arrest for Possession of Meth and Loitering and the other was charged with loitering and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

Welfare Check – E Spring St; Auto Zone – In reference to a male subject being on location with his family, completing a brake job. He had started the brake job prior to the close of business, however still had a few steps to go. He advised that he needed brake fluid, to complete the job. Due to Auto Zone being closed and the Walton Truck Stop being the only open business that carries brake fluid; he was given a courtesy ride to the Truck Stop to obtain the brake fluid, then taken back to Auto Zone. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Marable St @ Matthews Park- Named subject parked in the parking lot of Mathews Park during illegal hours. He was sent on his way without incident.

Dispute – Store House Court In reference to a verbal dispute between two subject. Parties were separated and remedies advised.

