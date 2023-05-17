MPD Report: Customer disruptive over insufficient cheese on order; snake on the porch and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period May 4 – 11, 2023. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Problem – Hickory Dr. – In reference to juveniles knocking on doors and being loud. Negative contact. Extended ETA due to previous call.

Welfare – Piedmont – In reference to a mental patient not on a signed 10-13 walking out of the hospital. Handled by Walton County Sheriff’s Office, extended ETA due to another call.

Dispute – S. Madison Ave – Son was said to be intoxicated and yelling, being disrespectful to his mother and juvenile daughter. The son was gone unknown DOT.

Suspicious Person – Ash Ln. – In reference to subjects in the roadway, they were advised to stay out of the roadway.

Dispute – Eagles Trl dispute between female subject and her husband. She claimed that he pushed her by her neck in the bedroom. No visible marks on the female subject. She also claimed that he took the phone from her when she called 911. No visible marks; she did not want to press charges for her phone being taken. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Male subject was walking on S Wayne Street behind closed businesses, I spoke with the subject; he was walking to Haven Inn.

Threats – Lacy St in reference to a female called 911 because another female subject is going live on social media threatening to call her probation officer.

Other Law – G W Carver – In reference to a named male subject being inside of the caller’s residence without her permission. All ok.

Traffic Stop – Monroe Food Mart- Driver was stopped for an equipment violation. A probable cause search uncovered drug related objects. The driver was cited and released on a copy of the citation for suspended license.

Theft Report – S Broad St – In reference to a laptop being taken by the complainant’s son. Laptop was recovered at neighbors’ house who stated the son allowed him to have it.

Animal Complaint – Tall Oak in reference to a snake on the porch. The snake was gone when officer arrived.

Dispute – West Spring Street – A customer began disputing with staff due to not enough cheese on her order. The customer became irate and hit a porcelain flower nearly striking the employee. The customer was unable to be identified and gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Threats – S Madison- In reference to an employee being sexually harassed by a relative of a tenant. Report taken.

Dispute – Carwood Dr. Female subject reported a male subject sold her four wheeler. Insufficient probable cause for any charges at this time, report completed.

Custody Dispute – Applewood Dr- In reference to the complainant in a dispute with his child’s mother. Parties were separated upon officers’ arrival. Remedies were advised.

Dispute – Norris St. In reference to a verbal dispute between the complainant and her daughter. Situation mediated.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a male subject needing a ride to his residence on Sorrells Street. He was given a ride.

S Broad St: – SSMHP – In reference to an elderly female in poor living conditions. Female had multiple dogs on location that she could not care for, the residence also had animal urine and feces covering the floors. AC was notified, and the female denied assistance.

Suspicious Vehicle – MLK BLVD & Valero – Off-Duty Gwinnett PD Cpl. advised of a vehicle speeding on HWY 78. The Cpl. did not initiate a traffic stop, instead followed the vehicle to the Valero parking lot and waited on MPD officers to arrive. It was determined the speeding occurred outside city limits, the Cpl. did not want a citation written for speeding. The female driver was given a verbal warning for speeding then sent on her way.

Threats/Traffic Stop – W Spring St and Breedlove. Officers were flagged down by a male subject due to a male pointing a firearm at him. Officers were informed the suspect was in a gray Dodge Charger. Officers located the charger on W Spring St and conducted a traffic stop. Male in the charger was identified. He had a black pistol in his center cup holder. However, the victim did not want to press charges.

Disabled Vehicle – Hwy 138/ W. Spring St. – Vehicle in the turn lane, driver was able to get vehicle started again without issue.

Unknown law – G.W Carver Dr. – In reference to the unknown complainant calling requesting police but did not provide an address. No contact at the residence given by dispatch.