MPD Report: Drunk woman falls in roadway; daughter removed from behavioral care home due to scratches and bruises

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 28 – May 5, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Unknown Law – N. Broad Street. Report of person unresponsive behind building. Contact made with subject, who was ok and asleep. Subject denied all help and stated she was going to family nearby.

Theft Report – S. Madison Ave; In reference to a female taking a staff member’s cell phone. The phone was found and returned to the complainant. The complainant did not want to press charges.

Enter Auto – E. Church St. at Amici; In reference to a subject stealing items out of the cab of a US Food delivery truck. The suspects book bag and cell phone were found near the truck. A warrant has been taken out for the subject for entering auto.

Dispute – W. Spring St. – In reference to an elderly male complaining that he ordered a pizza over the phone, but the restaurant did not have the order. Elderly male was gone when officers arrived, license plate of his car obtained.

Public Drunk – W. Spring St. @ Breedlove Dr. – In reference to a female subject being intoxicated and falling in the roadway. She was cited for Public Intoxication and transported to the hospital by EMS.

Dispute – Oak St. – In reference to a male subject hitting his girlfriend and breaking her phone. He was arrested for Family Violence battery and Criminal Damage to property 2nd degree.

Entering Auto – Millstone Bluff – In reference to a man having items taken from his vehicle. Report taken.

Prowler – MLK Jr. Blvd. Dominos – In reference to an unidentified Black male wearing all Black clothing pulling on the back door of the Dominos while employees were inside. Officers checked the area with negative contact.

Custody Dispute – Bryant Rd- In reference to a subject not allowing a female subject to leave with child. Both parties advised of civil process to deal with custody issues.

Theft Report – Nowell St; In reference to a female subject discovering her Pink SCCY 9mm (Serial# 9266284) was stolen out of her vehicle sometime during the early morning hours this date. Entered on GCIC.

Entering Auto – Nowell St; – In reference to a female subject discovering that her vehicles had been rummaged through. Nothing of value taken.

Abuse Report – Via telephone; Advantage- In reference to a mother removing her daughter from advantage care home at Michael Circle and reporting visible bruising and scratches on her person. Report taken.

Dispute Report – Ash Ln- In reference to a man reporting a female subject tried to run him over with her car last night. He was advised of TPO process. Report taken.

Mental Person – Pavilion Pkwy (Ross) – In reference to 34-year-old male in store stating people robbed him. Made contact with 34-year-old Hispanic male. Transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS due to possible narcotics.

Dispute – W Spring St -In reference to two customers not liking their drinks and refusing to pay for them

Harassing Calls – Rosewood Ln -In reference to a female subject sending another female family member concerning messages. TPO granted 05/02/22 but has not been served. Requested Rockdale to do welfare checks at locations given.

Fire Assist – HWY 78EB at W Spring St. In reference to a pickup truck on fire. Turned over to MFD.

Identity Theft – Blaine St -In reference to another subject’s card being used to buy items online. Happened in Lithonia. Referred to another agency.

Suspicious Person – Great Oaks Dr -Staff on location at Piedmont Women’s Clinic in reference to a female patient on location with burn marks, and two male subjects in a vehicle acting suspiciously. Contact made with the three subjects. Subjects were interviewed separately and there was no probable cause to make an arrest. All subjects left the scene.

Dispute – Douglas St in reference to a verbal dispute over residency between mother and daughter. All parties separated. All ok

Damage to Property – Alcovy St In reference to a black SUV that had damages to it from another unknown vehicle, report taken

Traffic Offense) North Madison Ave & East Marable St, male subject was stopped after being observed on his cell phone. He was irate and argumentative with officers and refused to step out of the vehicle after being asked too. After complying he was still irate with officers on scene and refused to sign his citation. Due to his actions, he was placed under arrest. At that point he tensed up and attempted to pull away. He was arrested for Hands Free violation and obstruction. Tag was also suspended.

Blown Transformer -S MADISON & Mill St in reference to power lines touching, as a result, power outage throughout the city.