MPD Report: DUI accident, alleged TPO violation, shoplifting, theft, and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 15 – 22, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St., The Car Wash. Ref to a w/m in and out of a green SUV on location since 0630. The subject was arrested and taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office due to a warrant. A report was made, evidence was turned in.

Theft report – West 5th St. Ref to carpet taken from the residence.

Dispute – King St. Verbal dispute between Complainant and her 20-year-old son. Dispute was verbal only and son does not live on location. Parties separated.

Harassment – East Church St., Tax Service. Ref to complainant wanting file a harassment against subject.

Vehicle accident with injuries and roadway blockage) in the area of Tall Oaks Dr. and Tall Oaks East. Ref to a single vehicle and a male unconscious in the roadway. The subject was arrested for driving under the influence (.219), unregistered vehicle, no insurance, striking fixed object, suspended license, and improper start. Turned over to Georgia State Patrol.

Shoplifting – West Spring St., Walmart. Female arrested for shoplifting and released on citation after fingerprinting.

Shots Fired – E Marable at N Madison – was determined to not be a shot fired call, complainant’s vehicle was possibly hit by a rock while passing by a house where the lawn was being mowed. No injuries.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart. Subject was seen on camera placing items in bags without scanning them first. He was arrested and fingerprinted. He was issued a citation, then released.

Domestic – Tanglewood Dr – In reference to one party wishing to retrieve her belongings from the residence. Belongings were retrieved and the complainant was given a ride from the location. All OK.

Dispute – Towler St; In reference to a verbal dispute between two subjects over issues in their relationship. No physical altercation took place. Situation meditated.

Temporary Protention Oder Violation – N. Midland Ave – Complainant advised the subject came into her residence. She advised she has TPO out against him. She advised that he snuck in her house and brought her Dr. Pepper and cigarettes. There was no evidence to support the complainants’ claims. The complainant was advised of this and she grew irritated and closed the door on the officer.

Person Armed – Davis St. – Anonymous caller advised male walking down street armed with a gun. Made contact with individual matching description. Individual was not armed. All OK.

Fight – Birch St – Between complainant and a male and a female subject. The latter two subjects attacked the female complainant. Warrants to be obtained against both for battery.

Burglary – Carver Place. The residence was cleared, no evidence of burglary observed by officers. Area checked with negative contact with anyone in the area. All appears ok.

Animal Complaint – Pine Circle. In reference to a fox in the area that was possibly rabid. Negative contact with the fox. Will patrol the area throughout the day.

Vehicle Accident W/ Pedestrian): In reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle w/ Injuries transported to Athens General. Turned over to GSP.