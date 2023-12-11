MPD Report: Homeless person sleeping in restaurant area; intoxicated woman calls police on herself; man threatened by unknown juveniles

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 30 – Dec. 7, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Domestic Dispute – Ridge Road- Female subject called in reference to disputing with her sister who was refusing to leave, the sister was gone upon officers arrival.

Dispute in Progress – Lumpkin St at Davis St- While patrolling, Officer observed two males verbally disputing. Males were identified and were separated.

Assault – W Spring Street @ Piedmont Walton- Report of a juvenile being struck by his mother with a chair on 11/23/2023. Officers already took the report and completed a DFACS referral on the previous date. No new incidents are known to have occurred since the previous date. Supplementary report added to the original case number.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Knight Street at the Mobile Home Community – Female subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. The front seat passenger was found to have a valid warrant for his arrest out of Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Juvenile Complaint – East Spring St @ Monroe Motor Inn; In reference to a female subject on location being unruly. Her mother refused to pursue juvenile charges for unruly juvenile.

Mental Patient – Hwy 138 @ Great Oaks- In reference to a mental patient being combative. Call was canceled by EMS upon their arrival.

Threats – Custom Way – In reference to juveniles allegedly threatening the homeowner. He does not know the names of said juveniles nor does he know where they live.

Firearms – Wheel House Ln – Report of approximately 3 shots heard in the area. Negative contact.

Fire Assist) Community Court – In reference to a vehicle on fire. Upon arriving on scene the fire was put out, Turned over to MFD.

Civil Issue – Masters Dr. – In reference to the complainant wanting her adult son out of the house. The civil process was explained to both parties and remedies advised.

Lost Item – Court St/Broad St – In reference to a subject losing her wallet while walking around downtown. Items documented, report taken.

Suspicious Person – W SPRING ST/ Pizza Hut – In reference to customer causing a disturbance. Parties were separated upon arrival and the customers agreed to leave premises per request of the manager. Remedies advised and situation mediated.

Dispute call – Green St. In reference to (REPO) picking up a car and a male on location was reaching for something in his pocket(unknown what he was reaching for) when he Repo’d the car. The Complaint wished to cancel the officer’s response, no action taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Rosewood Ln- In reference to a white Toyota Rav 4 on location. Vehicle was unoccupied but legally parked in the roadway. Unable to make contact with the registered owner.

Traffic Offense – Mcdaniel St./ Spruce Ln – In reference to a silver passenger car with a headlight violation. The juvenile driver was found to be un-license. Cited and released to mother.

Warrant Attempt – W. Spring St. Murphy’s – In Reference to a female subject known to be on location, and has a warrant. She was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Jail.

Suspicious Vehicle – S. Broad St./ Sky Collision – In reference to a white car around back. Car was gone, area checked and appear to be secured.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Broad Street – In reference to a vehicle seen going to the rear of the building, Negative contact.

Other Law – Roosevelt St/Maple- Reference to an intoxicated female who called about herself. The female was given a courtesy ride to Green St.

Suspicious vehicle – Oriental Garden. In reference to a homeless person sleeping on location. Subject was warned of loitering and escorted off the premises.

