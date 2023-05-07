MPD Report: Male smears feces over restaurant bathroom wall; juvenile reported missing was at school waiting to be picked up

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 20 to 27, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fraud Report – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Reference unknown cash app opened under complainants debit card and $3,680 taken from account. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Hwy 78 @ Walton Truck Stop; Subject called in reference to a damage to his vehicle from a large pot hole in the parking lot. Report taken.

Extra Patrol – Plantation Drive; In reference to complainant not on location seeing a package taken off of her porch from her door camera. Call handled by phone. Complainant advised she would call back when she was on location.

Dispute – Morrow Street; In reference to a dispute between roommates in reference to a visitor using the homes single bathroom.

Damage to Property – Milledge Ave; In reference to a power cable falling and damaging the complainant’s vehicle. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Carver Pl; – Woman reporting a named juvenile did not come home from school. It was discovered the juvenile was still at school, and needed to be picked up. All okay.

Dispute – GW Carver Drive In reference to a juvenile taking another juvenile’s orbees gun and refusing to return it.

Juvenile Runaway – Gatewood Dr: In reference to the complainant reporting her niece ran away from home around 1700 hours with an unknown direction of travel. The niece was placed on GCIC as a runaway. Report taken.

Firearms call – Ridge Rd. In reference to a mental patient hearing a gunshot. The aid stated kids threw a glass bottle behind the complainant’s residence.

EMS Assist – Publix: Adult male having either a seizure or diabetic episode. Officers were able to stabilize the male. Turned over to EMS on scene.

Fire Assist – W Marable St. In reference to a grease fire. Turned over to Monroe Fire Department.

MVC / Hit and Run – McDaniel St @ Woodland: Two vehicle collision. No injuries. Unknown vehicle and driver fled the scene. GEARS report completed.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78/ Unisia in reference to caller stating of a vehicle with flashing brake lights. Area checked, negative contact.

Dispute – Perry St: Male subject called stating that he and his “baby mama” were involved in a physical altercation. No other parties on scene. He refused to cooperate or identify parties. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – E Fambrough – Attempt to locate a named male subject. Negative contact.

Suicide Threat – Unisia Drive – In reference to an employee making suicidal threats. It was determined the employee clocked out earlier in the morning and was not on location.

Mental Patient – Hardees – In reference to the complainant wanting to be transported to the hospital

Harassment – Sherwood Dr- In reference to the complainant stating she lost her dog and when she reported it that she’s been receiving phone calls from an unknown phone number. Remedies advised.

Lost item – Blaine Street in reference to a woman who cannot find her earrings which were worth $6,200. Report completed

Stolen Auto – Blaine Street in reference to a vehicle was stolen out of Newton County on 04/16/23. The complainant was told to go back to Newton County SO.

Theft Report – MPD – In reference to a civil issue at Holly Hill Road. Complainant is going to gather more information and call back.

Other Law – MPD – In reference to a store in Monroe selling vapes to underage persons.

Disorderly Conduct – N Broad St, Church’s Chicken, Male subject smeared feces all over the bathroom. Subject was gone upon LEO’s arrival. The bathroom was cleaned before LEO’s arrival. Complainant wished to have the subject Criminal trespassed from the location if he returned.

Juvenile – West Spring St. McDonalds – Juvenile was acting out inside McDonald’s and disrespecting her mother and grandmother. The juvenile was talked to and left with her mother.

Civil issue – E. Spring St.- In reference to a female subject making a mess of a named male subject’s motel room.

Civil Issue – Eagles Trail – In reference to a female subject’s ex-boyfriend being harassed by unknown numbers stating to be her. Remedies advised.

Other Law/Firearm – Booth Drive, complainant called in reference to a firearm being located under the concrete pad in the driveway. Before LEO arrived, two juveniles picked up the weapon and ran through the tree line towards Cook and Sorrells. Description of the males was provided to the shift, report taken.

Stolen Vehicle – Harris St. – Female subject called in reference to her Chevrolet Malibu not being on location on Walton Rd near E Marable. The vehicle was broken down on the side of the road; it was discovered that Taylor’s Wrecker Service had towed the vehicle from the scene. White was informed and provided the address and phone number to Taylors.

Suspicious Vehicle – Masters Dr. – In reference to a black Mustang speeding in the neighborhood/ Contact made at 835 Masters Dr.

Warrant – Sorrells St. – Search warrant to locate a named subject. The subject was stopped leaving in a vehicle, and another subject on location was also arrested on outstanding felony warrants.

Traffic Stop – E Spring (Short Stop) The wanted subject was seen leaving Sorrells St, a traffic stop was conducted. Subject from previous call was placed under arrest after providing a false name and date of birth, and a warrant was confirmed through Walton County

Other Law – Plaza Trace, Complainant called due to seeing a shadow in her apartment. Officers checked the apartment all ok on location.

Unsecure Vehicle – Michael Circle – The rear hatch of a silver Kia was open so I contacted the owner at the residence, and she forgot to secure it after unloading groceries.

Suspicious Person – Nowell St, male subject parked in the roadway in a dark charger with no lights. Due to the time frame, contact was made with the male. The male was identified; the male stated he was waiting for his cousin to go to the store. Also, officers received BOLO earlier in reference to a dark in color charger racing on Hwy 11 towards the City of Monroe.

Suspicious Person – Felker Park, Male subject located at the park after hours. He made numerous assertive movements towards the center console and back of the vehicle. Roland was issued a warning citation for loitering. See report for detail

Fire Assist – MLK BLVD; Dunkin Donuts – In reference to smoke inside the building. Handled by Monroe Fire.

Mental Patient – Radford St – Male subject called in reference to having a headache and possibly having lung cancer. Turned over to EMS