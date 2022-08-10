MPD Report: Man arrested at store for taking photos up a female’s skirt; pedestrian hit by truck on Hwy 138; man stabbed during domestic dispute

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 28 to Aug. 4, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft report – Atha St: Male complainant advised his roommate stole $30 from a case inside the residence but did not witness it. Report taken.

Welfare check – E Spring St; Motor Inn: Anonymous complainant advised she was being abused but did not give location or unit number. Area checked negative contact.

Warrant Service – Tanglewood Ln- Search Warrant executed on Tanglewood Ln. Male subject taken into custody on warrants.

Lost Item – West Spring Street (Home Depot). In reference to a Home Depot rental truck tag. Report needed to acquire new tag.

Found Property – Bold Springs Ave. Reference keys found in roadway. Keys were turned into evidence for safekeeping.

Dispute – West Spring Street (Mimi Beauty). In reference to a payment transaction not going through the system. Situation mediated.

Agency Assist – Towler St. In reference to making contact with an aircraft. Aircraft was on location with no pilot.

Mental Patient – S Broad St; CVS- In reference to male subject having a mental health episode. Turned over to EMS.

EMS Assist – South Broad St and Walker St- In reference to an elderly male that fell out of his wheelchair into the roadway, and was bleeding from the head. Turned over to EMS.

Damage to Property – E Spring St; Monroe Motor Inn- In reference to a woman reporting her black in color Honda Civic was damaged when a physical altercation occurred in an adjacent room. Report taken. Follow ups to be completed.

Theft – Pine Circle. In reference to the complainant believing a check was possibly taken out of her mailbox on the night of 7/26/2022. Report taken.

Damage to Property – W Marable St- In reference to a female complainant reporting a male subject driving a Uhaul backed into her vehicle. Other female party states she was driving the Uhaul, and did not back into the complainant’s vehicle, and the damages were already there.

Dispute – 6th Street. In reference to a named female on location looking for a place to stay. The homeowner advised she could not stay there and asked her to leave. The woman proceeded to argue with the complainant. She left the location.

Suspicious Person – S. Broad in reference to a male at Dollar General asking people for money. The male was advised that the Dollar General manager did not want him on location. The subject voluntarily left the property. All ok

Drugs – Crestview Dr. Possible plants on location caller identified to be marijuana plants. Plants were not marijuana plants but simply flowers.

Threats – Richard Parsons Drive in reference to a text from the crisis line advising a male armed with a .45 caliber firearm threating to harm himself. No further information was provided, negative contact in the area.

Mental Person – Sycamore Ct. Female subject was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Violent Domestic – Monroe Motor Inn in reference to a woman stabbing a man in the leg and face during a domestic dispute. The female arrested for Agg assault, possession of knife in commission of crime, Sch II, and obstruction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Dollar Tree. Homeless individual in his vehicle. He was advised of loitering statutes and sent on his way.

Shots Fired – Haven Inn. Staff stated a single gunshot originated in Room 105. Contact was made with occupant who was arrested for criminal trespass.

EMS Assist – Wall street in reference to EMS requesting assistance for a male that was acting suspicious. All ok.

Dispute – Davis St in reference to husband and wife arguing. Female party stated that she just wanted her husband to stop arguing with her so she could sleep. Parties separated, All ok.

Counterfeit – Quality Foods. In reference to a customer noticing when paying for groceries that her $100.00 bill was labeled “Motion Picture Use Only”. The groceries were paid for with other means, and the fake currency collected.

Follow Up – Haven Inn – In reference to the Motel Owner believing someone was in a room that was not supposed to be. Camera footage was reviewed, and it was determined said individual never returned to the premises.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Parkway – In reference to a male subject taking photos with his cell phone underneath the dress of a female victim without her consent. Store video footage was reviewed, and the arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail without incident. A search warrant was obtained for the subject’s cell phone and turned over to CID pending results.

Accident W/Pedestrian – Highway 138 (Great Oaks). In reference to a truck making contact with a pedestrian. TOT GSP.