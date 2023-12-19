MPD Report: Money stolen while victim was having a seizure; entering autos; thefts; damage to property; DUI crash and suicide threat

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 7 – 14, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fifth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – Knight Street – In reference to a vehicle entered and wallet taken. Report taken.

Verbal Dispute – Overlook Crest – Verbal dispute between two family members in reference to the flooring. Nothing physical, parties separated.

Damage to Property – Hardees. Management reported a former employee damaging items last date before quitting. Remedies were advised and a report was taken.

Traffic Stop/Wanted Person – S. Madison and E Fambrough – Vehicle stopped for multiple equipment violations, the driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Walton County. Turned over to Walton County Jail without incident.

Harassment – Monroe Police Department. Subject wanted to follow up about another being on location the previous date, she was advised of available remedies.

Dispute – Springer Lane – In reference to a verbal altercation taking place in the street. Caller was anonymous and all was OK on location.

Suicide Attempt – Classic Trail – Third party caller advised a named female subject had stated she took multiple pills. Contact was made with the subject who stated she did not take anything and did not want any help.

Theft – Etten Dr. – A male subject reported a 32’ orange fiberglass extension ladder, blue Wheelbarrow, 30 2X4X8s, and 50,000 Sq. Ft. of electrical Romex stolen from this location a little before or after Thanksgiving. No serial numbers, No cameras.

Theft – Blaine Street – In reference to a named subject having two hundred dollars stolen from her wallet while she having a seizure at Spring Street Laundry on 12/3/23.

Other Law – N. Hammond Dr. Staff on location had questions about unruly customers who might return to the store, they were advised of available remedies.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr. In reference to a report of a person’s not leaving the residence. Residence checked, no persons on location and no answer on call back.

Entering Auto – Mayfield Dr. – In reference to 17 Freightliner trucks broken into and CPC Computers taken on the early morning of Monday 12/04/2023. Report Taken

Agency Assist – Alcovy St.; State Probation – In reference to a named subject violation of probation conditions and being taken into custody. He was taken into custody and transported to WCSO Jail.

Theft Report – Monroe Police Dept – In reference to the complainant reporting the tag from her vehicle as stolen. It was advised that the theft occurred at Walmart. Report taken. Tag listed on GCIC as stolen.

Accident/DUI) Walton St / N Jackson St – In reference to a two-vehicle collision with no injuries. One driver was arrested for DUI and FTML and transported to the Monroe Police Dept for fingerprinting. The subject was then transported to the Walton Co. Jail and TOT the Jail staff. GEARS report completed.

Dispute – E Fambrough St – In reference to a named female subject reporting a dispute between her and a named male subject who was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Fireworks – South Broad – In reference to Officers hearing possible gunshots in the area. It turned out to be fireworks. Area check conducted, all ok.

Fight – Hammock Park – In reference to a group of juveniles actively fighting. No fight was observed by responding Officers. All ok.

Missing Vehicle – Monroe Library – In reference to the complainant not being able to find her vehicle (2006 black Buick Rainier) that was parked at the Monroe Library. Dispatch confirmed that the vehicle had been repossessed.

Welfare Check – E Spring – In reference to a named subject wandering away from his assisted living home. He was located at the laundromat and was given a ride back to the residence.

Fire Assist – GW Carver Dr. – In reference to a dryer fire. On arrival the dryer was on fire in the backyard. Fire was put out with PD issued fire extinguisher. TOT Fire once they arrived on location.

Suspicious Person – E Fambrough St; – Anonymous caller advised named male subject in an earlier dispute was on location and had an active warrant. The subject was located and placed under arrest for his outstanding warrant. Report taken.

