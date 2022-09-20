MPD Report: Slew of demented person and mental health calls; very drunk man taken to the hospital then arrested after assaulting girlfriend

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage To Property – Poplar St.- In reference to a maroon van striking a sign and fleeing the scene. City Maintenance was notified.

Dispute – Fawnfield dr. – In reference to the complainant stating a female was hitting his car, the female was gone when officers arrived. The complainant advised he just wanted the female to leave, no damage was done to the vehicle.

Demented Person – Radford St.- The caller advised he was having thoughts of harming himself and asked to be transported to the hospital. EMS transported the male to Piedmont Walton.

Demented Person – S Hammond Dr. – Female subject on location stating she wanted to break government buildings and a church building. She was transported to Piedmont Walton and TOT staff without incident.

Domestic – GW Carver Dr – In reference to a domestic dispute between the complainant and her ex- boyfriend. Warrants were taken on the ex boyfriend for Criminal Trespass FV

Fight – E Church St. – In reference to several juveniles fighting in the street. No fighting was observed by officers upon their arrival.

Intoxicated Person/Domestic – MLK JR Blvd; Applebee’s – In reference to an intoxicated subject at the bar who had assaulted his girlfriend. The subject had to be transported to the hospital due to his intoxicated state. Once discharged the subject was taken to the jail and charged with Family Violence Simple Battery and Public Drunkness.

Arson – Walker Dr.- In reference to a camper that was intentionally set on fire. CID responded.

Shots Fired – Gliding Lane in reference to shots fired in the area. It was determined there was a bedroom window shattered with a piece of wood and it was not shot.

Warrant Attempt – Towler Street Warrant service on a female subject. Negative contact at residence.

Suspicious Person – Pavillion Pkwy; Publix. Named subject on location attempting to possibly shoplift items. He was issued a 2 year CT at managers request.

Dispute – Davis Street – The complainant was in verbal argument with his mother. Situation was mediated.

Mental Patient – Tanglewood Drive – Mobile Crisis requested Officer assistance with transporting a female subject to the hospital. She was transported to Piedmont Walton.

Welfare Check – Walmart: Complainant advised a female came into Walmart with a juvenile that appeared to have been physically abused. While Officer was en route the female and juvenile left. A follow up was provided at the residence from the tag number. Negative contact.

Loud Music – Birch St – Music turned down upon officer’s arrival.

Mental Patient – Sycamore Ct: Female subject requested to go to the hospital, transported via EMS.

Loud Music – Davis St and Ash St – Music turned down upon officer arrival.

Enter Auto – Walton St. – In reference to a vehicle possibly being broken into, Complainant stated nothing was taken from the vehicle, area was checked with negative contact.