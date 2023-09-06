MPD Report: Suicide victim left note at hotel; crated animal corpse and cross left in the woods; report of food poisoning was meth not a bad chop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 24 – 31, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – Mathis St at Douglas Street in reference to a young black teenager wearing a white shirt, sweatpants and brown boots looking in vehicles. The subject was gone when officers arrive.

Domestic Dispute – E. Washington St; in reference to a male subject slapped his girlfriend’s child, a 7-year- old in the face. He was placed under arrest.

Shoplifting – Bath and Body Works. Report of unknown persons coming in and stealing merchandise. Suspects left about 20 minutes prior to 911 call and officers’ arrival, report taken.

Dispute – Claywill Circle – In reference to a verbal dispute between the complainant and his girlfriend, the situation was mediated, and the complainant was advised of the eviction process.

Welfare Check – Haven Inn; In reference to a subject leaving a suicide note and map in the room for housekeeping to find. His body was located in the wood line near GWA and Gwinnett Clinic. CID and Corner notified. Scene turned over to CID.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr- In reference to a dispute involving a firearm. Named subject was on location arguing with a neighbor. He was arrested for giving false information, Poss. firearm by convicted felon, Terroristic threats.

Damage to Property – Alcovy Rd. – In reference to an unknown object breaking the complainant’s vehicle window, report taken.

Assault – W Spring St Piedmont Walton – In reference to a physical altercation between two patients at Ridgeview. Neither party wanted to press charges. Patients separated.

Criminal Trespass – W Spring St; Walmart – in reference to criminal trespass at Walmart, an employee committed a theft of lost or mislaid property. The owner of the property did not want to prosecute. The employee was criminally trespassed for 2 years. Report taken

Mental health – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a named subject leaving the hospital with a sign 1013 in place. Subject was located at Home Depot and returned to the ER. All ok.

Harassment – W Spring St; Walmart – Female subject wanted to report that a black male approached her inside Walmart, then again outside trying to get her to his car. Male was gone when officers arrived, incident documented.

Rape – Jessica Way – In reference to a a named female subject being raped by a named male subject. CID notified and responded. The male subject was located in the county and arrested.

Unknown Law – Breedlove Dr. / McDaniel St. – In reference to the complainant observing a older female subject place an animal crate wrapped in a pink blanket in the woods, next to a tree with a small cross in the ground. Officer checked the crate, a decomposing animal was inside.

Damage to Property – Lacy St.- Female subject called due to her front window being broken while she was in Athens.

Escort – Sussies Wings – In reference to the complainant wanting an escort to her apartment at George Walton Homes for her and her children’s safety. All ok.

Suspicious Person – Hammock Park – in reference to a male subject asleep on a hammock. I advised him the park closes after dark and he left.

Harassing Communications – Blaine St. – In reference to harassing communications, the complainant lives in the county. Advised what the complainant needs to do over the phone.

Dispute – Tall Oaks W – Named male subject disputing with family on location. The named subject struck his father and fled scene. Warrants taken.

EMS Assist – North Broad / East Marable; Water Treatment facility – Reference to a named male subject calling medical help, because he was poisoned by bad pork chop, He told EMTs he ingested methamphetamine so he was transported to Piedmont Walton.

Scam – Glen Iris Dr -Female subject called in reference to a scam call where a subject was posing as a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy stating she had to pay a bond or be arrested for an outstanding warrant. Report taken.

Warrant Service/ Transport – Athens- Clarke County Jail- Female subject was transported from Athens-Clarke County Jail to Walton County Jail on Municipal Warrant without incident.

Assault Report – E Church Street, Chestnut Cupboard- Female subject reported that she was assaulted by her coworker. A warrant was taken out on the co-worker for Simple Battery.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – Highway 78 at Piedmont Parkway – Male subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of his Mr. Benson’s vehicle found him to be in possession of over 1 ounce of marijuana, ecstasy pills, hydrocodone and a loaded 9mm handgun. The subject was arrested for driving without a license, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I narcotic, possession of a schedule II narcotic and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – North Broad Street at Tanglewood- Male subject observed walking north on North Broad St in the center left turning lane. After being identified, he was verbally warned and sent on his way.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Union St/Marable St -Male subject was stopped for traffic violations and placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Damage to Property – Tall Oaks Lane- Male subject reported damage done to the side of his vehicle overnight. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138/ W. Spring St -Anonymous complainant stated a Gold Chevy with juveniles inside was unable to maintain lane. Negative contact.

Suspicious Person – East Spring/Midland Ave -Officer located a named male subject in reference to call #8 and served a criminal trespass warning.

Hit and Run – Planet Fitness – White Mercedes work van struck a vehicle in the parking lot and fled the scene. Several witnesses observed this vehicle and provided a vehicle description. Vehicle was located on Flock cameras.