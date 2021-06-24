MPD Report: Traffic stop for brake light violation results in two arrests on multiple drug charges; reported semi-auto rifle turns out to be BB gun

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 10 – 17, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 at W Spring St. In reference to road rage. A traffic stop was conducted on one of the vehicles for multiple violations. The subject was warned and sent on his way.

Person Armed – S. Broad St. In reference to a call of a male walking around the area with a semi-auto rifle. Contact was eventually made with the subject, and it was determined the rifle in question was a BB gun. Subject was advised on the danger of walking around with the object in an irresponsible manner.

Stolen Vehicle – Reed Way. A subject took his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle and refuses to return it. Report taken.

Fight – E. Spring St. Monroe Motor Inn – Fight between parties related to a call. All parties involved in this fight were juveniles except for one female. All parties involved were cited for DOC and the one adult female was cited and arrested.

Entering Auto – Cherokee Av. – In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being entered over the night and their firearm stolen.

Damage to Property – Colquitt St. – In reference to the back windshield broken out of the complainants’ mother’s vehicle.

Traffic Offense – E Spring St and Broad. A subject was fingerprinted and ROC of a citation for driving with a suspended license.

Dispute – S Broad St.- In reference to a female subject on location disputing with members of the household. She had been criminally trespassed from the property twice before, but that is no longer in effect because the grandmother invited her back to the house.

Disturbing The Peace – Mathis St. In reference to multiple complaints of fireworks going off in the last 1000 hours this date. Subject was advised to stop for the night and to stop lighting the fireworks off in the roadway.

Domestic – Ford St – Complainant advised that her husband, who still has a key and is still on the lease for the apartment, came to the residence today and threw her clothes around the residence while she was away. No property damage was reported. Complainant was advised on the Temporary Protection Order process. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St at Golden Pantry. A vehicle was stopped for a brake light violation. After investigation the driver was taken into custody for Defective equipment, driving on suspended, Poss. of SCH I, Poss. of SCH II, Poss. of drug-related objects, and felony probation violation warrants out of Newton county. The passenger was taken into custody for Poss. of marijuana less than 1oz and Poss of SCH I. Both subjects were transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Warrants taken.