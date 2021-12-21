MPD Report: Woman reports neighbor is throwing stuff at her house and putting chemicals in her AC unit

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 9 – 16, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Hammock Park. Juveniles on location. Left upon officer arrival.

Suspicious Vehicle – Rosewood Ln. Male on location for 45 mins in front of complainant’s residence. Male was identified and lives in the subdivision. After becoming belligerent with officers, he was advised to return to his residence.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Church St, Black SUV speeding on E Church St, struck two signs in the middle of the road. The road Dept was advised. Units checked numerous locations on E Church, no contact

Shoplifting – West Spring St in reference to a male subject shoplifting. He was fingerprinted and released.

Suicide Threat – West Spring St. In reference to a third-party call stating subject was at WalMart threatening to kill himself. Subject located at Piedmont Walton.

Other Law – Pine Cir. Complaint stated he left his house and when he returned “something” placed a “doll” under his coffee table. After investigating, it was determined that one of his canines had dragged its blanket under the table.

Disabled Vehicle – W. Spring St. @ 78 W Ramp. in reference to a black SUV blocking the 78WB ramp. The driver had had warrant out of Barrow Co. SO. She was taken into custody and transferred to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

EMS Asst – Tall Oaks E; In reference to an older female having difficulty breathing. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Person – Great Oaks Dr: – Subject on location. He was advised to leave the premises.

Burglary in Progress – Bridgport Pl. Male subject with severe mental retardation was found on location. Male was identified and turned over to caregiver.

Harassment – Stone Creek Bnd; In reference to the complainant stating that her neighbor was throwing stuff at her house during the night and putting chemicals in her a/c unit.