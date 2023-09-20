MPD Reports: 1-hour-old Baby Jane Doe dropped off at Fire Station treated at Piedmont Walton

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 7 – 14, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Chevron S Broad St- In reference to individuals disputing with the clerk. Both individuals criminally trespassed for 2 years.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78/City Limits – In reference to complainant reporting a tractor trailer failing to maintain lane. Vehicle was observed and no traffic violations occurred.

Suspicious Person – 78 W and Spring St – In reference to a female walking on Highway 78. Subject was identified and advised she was trying to get to Loganville. She was given a courtesy ride to the 76 Gas station off of Troy smith. All OK.

Suspicious Person – Chick-Fil-A – In reference to an individual allegedly driving reckless in the parking lot. Contact was made with the individual who appeared to be fine and was spoken to and sent on his way.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – Mayfield Drive – Vehicle stopped for running stop sign. Driver arrested for No License and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, as well as an outstanding warrant out of Newton Co. Vehicle towed by Taylor’s and individual was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail without incident.

Fight – Chevron & Centerville Rosebud Rd – In reference to a fight in progress with one subject bleeding on scene, initially dispatched at the Chevron at E Spring. It was determined the fight was at the Chevron

Suspicious Vehicle – N. Broad St./ Mayfield- In reference to a red in color truck parked on the sidewalk, driver of vehicle was found to be under the influence. Scene Turned over to Georgia State Patrol.

Missing Person – Spruce Ln. – In reference to Missing Person, the complainant called because she could not get in touch with her husband. I called him and he advised he was at his mother’s house.

Vehicle Stop – N Broad & Golden Pantry – Subject arrested for outstanding warrant, along with driving without a license and no seatbelt.

Suspicious Vehicle – Publix – In reference to a vehicle parked in front of Publix after hours. All OK.

Foot Patrol – Downtown – Spring St, E Highland Ave, N Midland Ave, S Lumpkin St, E Washington St, Broad St, Courthouse, Synovus, Wells Fargo, Tacos-n-Beer. All OK.

Dispute – Davis St – Female subject locked her daughter out of her residence during a dispute. The daughter attempted to get back into the apartment. During the dispute, the subject grabbed a silver knife and refused to let the daughter and her child back into the residence. The female subject was placed under arrest for FVA charges and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Dispute – Mobley Cir. – Dispute between a female subject and her grandmother. Situation mediated.

Loud Music – Tanglewood Dr – Area checked, negative contact.

Loud Music – Maple Ln. – No loud music observed.

Suspicious Person – E Marable St at Glen Iris, two subjects wearing hoodies walking along Maple Lane and E Marable. Contact was made due to the time frame and clothing description to ensure no criminal activity was occurring such as entering autos. One subject provided a false name and was detained. It was discovered the subject is a juvenile. Attempted to make contact with the family.

Dispute – Maple Ln – Related to call #13. In reference to a dispute between neighbors over who called 911. Parties were separated and remedies were advised.

Illegal Parking – In reference to a named person in the ER unable to read a handicap placard through a fogged windshield.

Suspicious Person – Bad Boys Detailing- In reference to a female subject on location asking for money. She was advised the owner did not want her back on location.

EMS Assist/DOA – Davis St- In reference to an 87-year-old female found unresponsive. No obvious signs of death. BLS started until EMS arrived on scene and called it. Turned over to coroner.

EMS Assist – Cedar Ln- In reference to the patient and her roommate in an argument. Situation mediated.

Damage To Property – West Spring Street – In reference to a civil dispute with an employee on location. Female subject requested a report be made to attempt to get a refund.

Suspicious Vehicle – Windsor Drive in reference to a Black BMW driving recklessly through the neighborhood. The BMW was located and a traffic stop was conducted. Warning was given.

Animal Complaint – Pavilion Parkway – In reference to a dog being in a vehicle. All was ok.

Theft Report – Walker Dr- In reference to a complainant reporting a blue and black homemade tiller being stolen from his yard. Report taken.

EMS Assist – S Madison Ave- In reference to an elderly male stating he wanted to die. Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – Southside – In reference to the dispute, juveniles were playing in the street. Playing turned to mutual play-fighting. Parents got involved and called 911. Mutual involvement, Report taken.

Damage to property – Victory Dr complainant stated that she struck her own vehicle and wish to file a report.

Mental health Person – E. Church St. – In reference to the subject’s vehicle being disabled. The vehicle was jumped off. All ok.

Entering Auto – Booth Drive &Tyler Street – In reference to a named subject’s locked vehicle being entered and the center radio console being taken out. The console was located less than twenty feet from the vehicle. Report taken.

Other Law – Monroe Fire Station – In reference to an hour-old infant being dropped off. Baby Jane Doe was treated at Piedmont Walton before being transported to Children’s Healthcare Augusta.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

