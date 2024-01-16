MPD Reports: 1-year-old given Narcan after ingesting narcotics; riding a bike while intoxicated and couple sleeping in car

The City of Monroe Reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 4 – 11, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Child Custody – Kendal Ct in reference to grandparents wanting information on how to get custody of their grandchild.

Child Custody – Kendal Ct In reference to a female subject was at her mother’s residence trying to get her child after leaving her son at the grandparents’ residence for 6 months. The grandparents did not answer the door.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/Edmondson Rd- Male subject was stopped for window tint. At first he refused to show ID or exit the vehicle. Once out of the vehicle he refused to sign his citation. He taken into custody and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78 and Unisia Dr – Vehicle stopped for no insurance. The driver was cited, and also arrested for driving on a suspended license. Released on a copy of the citation.

Suspicious Person – Advance Auto Parts- In reference to a male and female on location sleeping in their vehicle since last date. Owner stated the vehicle was broke down and Advance Auto allowed them to fix the vehicle on location. All ok

Suspicious Person – S Broad St and W Fambrough St – Male subject located with active warrants. Contact was made with subject and he was placed under arrest, and transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – S Broad St/E Church St- Vehicle stopped for expired tag. Male subject was located in the passenger seat of the vehicle and taken into custody due to an active warrant and transported to WCSO.

Other Law – Booth Dr – In reference to male subject reporting that his medication was stolen from a bookshelf. It was discovered that the medication had been moved to a different location in the residence and was not stolen.

Suspicious person – Etten Dr / W Spring St – In reference to a male subject in the area rolling a tire. Complainant was concerned the tire was stolen. Area check conducted, with negative contact. There were no reports of a tire having been stolen.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mathews Park – In reference to a vehicle in the park after closing hours. Subject was advised to leave. All ok.

Dispute – Pine Park St – In reference to a female subject on location refusing to leave. He had an active warrant out of Barrow County. Once at the jail the subject became “unconscious.” EMS cleared her on scene and said she was fine however the jail denied her. She was taken to Piedmont Walton for medical clearance and was cleared. She became resistant and refused to walk so she was carried back to the patrol vehicle. She continued to be noncompliant. Drive Stun applied. Compliance was gained. She was transported back to the jail and turned over to staff. She was given a citation of disorderly conduct.

Juvenile Runaway – A Old Mill Point – In reference to a female subject being on location, and having runway from DFCS care in Rockdale Co. She was located and Turned over to DFCS custody. Jaydin’s fathe who is his legal custodian is out of the country in Jamaica. Warrant taken for Child Abandonment. Report taken.

Animal Complaint – Knight St / S Madison Ave – In reference to two Rottweilers attempting to attack the complainant. Upon arrival, the Rottweilers were docile and the complainant stated that she was okay walking home. All OK.

Suspicious Person / Arrest – Spring Street Laundry – In reference to a named subject riding his bicycle in the middle of the roadway while heavily intoxicated. He was arrested, cited for disorderly conduct, Riding on Roadways, and Public Intox, and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Assault – Irving St / Hill St – In reference to a male subject reporting that his sister threw a bottle, which struck him in the eye; causing it to bleed. He advised he did not want to press charges, only wanted his eye checked out. He refused to give his sister’s name. He was checked out by EMS. No police action taken.

EMS Assist – Walton Truck Stop – In reference to a named subject’s 1-year-old daughter, ingesting narcotics at their residence at Gene Bell Rd. She was given Narcan then driven to the Walton Truck Stop where Officers and EMS responded. Upon Officers arrival, the victim was conscious and alert. The scene was turned over to EMS and WCSO.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

