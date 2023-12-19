MPD Reports: 11-year-old reportedly given mushroom laced chocolates; traffic stop results in drug distribution arrest; residence hit with gunshot

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 7 – 14, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Noise Issue – Baker Street, City works cleaning up trash left in the roadway from the Parade. All ok

Suspicious Persons – Glen Iris Drive. Two subjects walking along Glen Iris one subject was carrying a large pipe/pole. Contact made to insure no criminal activity was afoot. All was ok subjects were walking home, subject had a large pipe due to a dog.

Fire Assist – Carver Place- Female subject called in reference to her toilet smoking, fire advised no active fire.

Unsecure Premise – Knight St- The complainant called in reference to an empty residence with the front door open. The residence was cleared, no signs of forced entry. The front door was secured.

Hit and Run – E Spring St; Autozone- Subject reporting her vehicle was struck by a white in color Chevrolet truck pulling a trailer. Incident occurred in the area of Hwy 138 and W Spring St. Report in GEARS.

911 Hang-Up – Douglas Street- Officer made contact with the homeowner – everything in good order.

Drug Report – Blaine St – In reference to two subject reporting that a another female subject gave their 11-year-old daughter mushroom-laced chocolates. Report taken.

Lost Item – Walton Road- In reference to a named female subject losing her prescription medication. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Pkwy- Male subject went into Ulta and attempted to steal approx. $825 worth of items, the manager was able to recover items. The manager only requested that a report be taken.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – N Broad St at Pavilion Pkwy- Subject stopped for seatbelt violation. It was discovered his Driver’s License was suspended. He arrested for Driving while License Suspended, fingerprinted at MPD and released on copy of citation.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Walker Drive at Alcovy Street – Subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of (5) ounces of marijuana. He was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138- In reference to a vehicle driving erratically. Complainant lost contact with the vehicle. Vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

Dispute Non-Violent – E Fambrough St; – In reference to a male and female having a verbal dispute. Remedies advised. All OK on location.

Damage to Property – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Male subject reporting his vehicle was struck sometime last date between 1630 and 2100. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Unisia Dr – Subject requested a report for damage to his vehicle. Video footage confirmed the damage did not occur on this property.

Scam – E Fambrough Street – In reference to a female subject taking $100 from another for a doctor’s appointment. Report taken.

Assault Report – 140 Blaine Street – In reference to a fight that occurred between juveniles on 7 December 2023 behind Wells Fargo bank during the parade. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Walker Drive at Alcovy Street – Subject was stopped for traffic offenses. The rear-seat passenger was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Juvenile Complaint -S Broad at Walker Dr- Complaint of juveniles making rude gestures at motorists. Negative contact.

Firearms – Harris Street- Complainant Female subject called to report three gunshots occurring down her street. The residence was struck by one round. Crime scene secured and turned over to CID.

Suspicious Person – Broad St @ WC Courthouse – While patrolling the area, the officer recognized a suspect from a previous call. The Juvenile was identified for the CID. All OK on location.

Mental Person – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview- Subject that was admitted to the facility was causing problems and they were asking for Law enforcements help to restrain, it was explained to the staff that we could not assist with restraining the subject under 10-13 or Dr. Care.

