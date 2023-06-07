MPD Reports: 15-year-old cited for theft by taking at traffic stop after taking his mother’s vehicle without permission

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 25 to June 1, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Martin Luther King Jr. at Dunkin Donuts – In reference to a silver Kia in the parking lot on location for approximately 5 minutes with a baby inside alone. Vehicle was gone after a brief verbal dispute with the complainant.

Hit and Run – W Spring St; Big Lots – Complainant reporting black in color passenger car backed into her vehicle. No damage observed to vehicle. Complainant advised she was not injured. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Bridge port Pl – Complaint regarding a vehicle speeding down the roadway multiple times today. The vehicle was described as a Red Camero with a black top. A partial tag of THD was given. No camera footage available at this time.

Other Law – Ridge View – The same subject from a previous call was dropped off by his family. Ridge View advised no signs of mental health problems. He was given a ride to Athens City limits.

Suspicious Person – W. Fambrough St. – Reference being flagged down by a female subject who stated she believed there was a body wrapped up in a tarp located in a dumpster outside a thrift store. No body found – She was thankful and stated she would gift her mother’s house to the police department.

Entering Auto – Cherokee Street – In reference to a black Honda Accord being broken into last night at 0228 hour. Video footage of a male in a white hoodie caught on Ring Doorbell Camera.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Marable St- Report of a vehicle that almost struck the complainant’s daughter while speeding. A 15-year-old juvenile cited for failure to maintain lane and operating motor vehicle on permit. Juvenile complaint completed for Theft by Taking after the juvenile’s mother advised he did not have authorization to take the vehicle. Juvenile intake denied detaining him and he was released to his mother.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – W Spring St at Waffle House- Vehicle stopped for window tint/ equipment violations. Subject was arrested for Poss of Sched II-Meth, Poss of Sched II-Cocaine, and Poss of Shed I-THC.

Hit and Run – Walker Drive and South Broad- In reference to call #1 and #9 the subject was the driver of the Red Convertible Camaro on Walker Drive and fled the scene of an accident. He was located on Douglas Street and arrested for Hit and Run, and improper backing.

Theft report – S Broad St; Station 1: in reference to a theft that occurred at Walton 24.

Suspicious person – Maple Ln: In reference to a subject on location. He was arrested for a Harassing Commplaint warrant out of Barrow County and was turned over to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office without further incident.

Loitering – At 24/12 bar in reference to the owner wanting the parking lot cleared.

Suspicious Person – Tanglewood Way. In reference to a female subject sitting in someone’s driveway. She was escorted home by a family friend.

Hit and Run – Maple Ln. In reference to a suspected drunk driver striking another vehicle and leaving the scene. GEARS report completed.

Suspicious Vehicle – Tanglewood Dr- Complainant called due to Dodge Chargers driving recklessly down the street. Contact was made with a male subject who was sitting in his Dodge Charger on the side of the road. I informed him that there was to be no street racing or laying drag in the neighborhood. No further action taken.

Dispute call – Micheal Cir. In reference to a verbal dispute between a male and a female. Both parties separated for the night, all ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Broad Street Chevron Gas Station, Two vehicles parked in front of the pumps at the Chevron. One male and one female talking to each other outside of the vehicles were not reported stolen, neither individuals were wanted. They were told to move along.

Crime Suppression / Foot Chase – Perry St. A foot patrol was conducted due to recent shootings in the area. Two males observed sitting in a black passenger car one matching the description of a named subject. One of the subjects fled on foot when officers made contact. One was placed under arrest for multiple warrants through WCSO and obstruction. Passenger was placed under arrest for possession of Sch 1, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and possession of firearm with altered serial number.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pavilion PKWY in reference to a RV parked in front of Old Navy. The vehicle was unoccupied and the owner could not be contacted by phone.

Dispute – G W Carver in reference to a male and female arguing. One was taken to Monroe Motor Inn for the night.

Suspicious Person – HWY 78 W at HWY 138 in reference to a broken down motorcycle. It was gone when police arrived.

Traffic Stop – E Church St @ Harris St- Traffic stop for tint. Subject located in the passenger seat of the vehicle and taken into custody for multiple warrants.