MPD Reports: 15-year-old sneaks in thru upstairs window to see 14-year-old; suicide attempt; entering auto and domestic violence reports

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – W. Marable – Male and female subjects were involved in a verbal dispute. Both subjects stated the dispute was verbal only. Neither subject had visible injuries. Subjects left the area together.

Welfare Check – Walton Mills Apartments- Female subject was in a friend’s apartment laying on the floor. They admitted to being intoxicated. Helped female subject back to her apartment. All ok.

Mental Patient – Ridgeview – Male subject drove himself to Ridgeview after he took steps to commit suicide with a handgun and by ingesting a large number of pills and alcohol. Ridgeview stated they needed him medically cleared before they could accept him as a patient. He had active warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO declined to place a hold. He was turned over to Piedmont Walton.

Civil Issue – Walmart DC – Male subject stated employees denied him a receipt for his delivery and requested law enforcement to get a copy of it. Situation mediated

Suspicious Vehicle – Aycock Ave – In reference to a truck illegally parked. The complainant called back and stated the vehicle moved and no longer required law enforcement to respond.

Domestic – Tangle Wood Dr. – Female subject stated a male subject slapped her and took her phone when she called 911. Dispatch confirmed the call disconnected. The male subject was gone when officers arrived and remedies advised.

Sexual Assault – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a juvenile possibly being sexually assaulted. Due to the incident occurring in Dekalb County, Dekalb PD was contacted.

Object in Roadway – Highway 138 & West Spring Street. In reference to a box truck losing packages in the roadway. Negative contact with any packages in roadway.

Shoplifting – North Broad Street (Citgo). In reference to a female subject taking a bag of Lays potato chips ($2.99) from the store and leaving on foot. The area was patrolled with negative contact of the subject.

Domestic – Lacy St; Female subject reporting her husband became physically violent with her during a dispute. Third party witness supported the claim. The husband was arrested for FV Simple Battery.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Marable & Bryant Road. In reference to a disabled vehicle on the sidewalk and white line of the roadway. Several attempts were made to contact the owner. Vehicle towed by Taylors.

Shoplifting – North Broad Street (Citgo). In reference to the earlier call. The store clerk advised the female subject was seen outside in the parking lot across the street. The area was patrolled with negative contact.

Identity Theft – Blaine Street (Monroe PD). In reference to the complainant stating there was a hard inquiry hit on her credit report. A police report needed to remove the hit. Report taken.

Follow up – Baron Drive – Complainant providing serial number for stolen firearm. Supplemental report to case completed. Firearm listed on GCIC as stolen.

Object in Roadway – Highway 138 & Michael Etchison Road. In reference to a log in the roadway.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; ACE Hardware. A white female wearing all black was seen on camera stealing over $250 in merchandise.

Dispute – East Marable Street (Matthews Park). In reference to a brother and sister play fighting. All okay.

Juvenile Complaint – E Church St. A juvenile, 15, snuck into residence through upstairs window to see a 14-year-old female after being told by resident owner he was not welcome on location. Report taken

Dispute – Home Depot in reference to third party caller advising of a male striking a female and driving a white Dodge pick-up. Vehicle gone when officers arrived, negative contact made.

Dispute – Chestnut Cupboard in reference to a female subject stating she was punched in the face by a male subject. Due to conflicting stories and insufficient probable cause no arrest was made. Report taken; remedies advised.

Dispute – Plaza Dr. A male subject on location refusing to leave. The subject was arrested for outstanding warrant. Search incident to arrest led to discovery of narcotics on his person. Warrants taken for possession of schedule II and drug related objects.

Entering Auto – Douglas St: Complainant advised 2 male subjects went into his vehicle and stole 8 9mm round mags and a Green Killer Instict crossbow from his vehicle. The area was checked, and negative contact was made. Complainant was provided a case number and remedies were advised.

Suspicious Person – South Broad St; Johns Supermarket. Male subject was on location and was asked to leave.