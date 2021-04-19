MPD Reports: 16-year-old driving on wrong side of the road; Man arrested for public drunkenness

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 8 – 15, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – N. Broad St. A male subject was arrested for public drunk, loitering, and giving false info to LE.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St at GWA. Vehicle Failing to maintain lane, Area checked, all ok.

Loitering – Plaza Dr; Arnold Point. In reference to approx. 20 subjects on location hanging out in the parking lot. All subjects dispersed upon officer arrival. All appears ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Spring St at N Broad St. In reference to a white Ford truck headed North on Broad St. Complainant advised driver pulled a handgun on them. Complainant stated vehicle traveled West on US 78 towards Loganville. Area was checked with negative contact.

Dispute – S. Broad Street; Verbal dispute between two parties. Parties were separated and remedies advised, report taken.

Dispute – Overlook Crest. Man and his grandson in a physical dispute. He was arrested for Battery (FVA)

Dispute – W. Spring Street; Walmart. In reference to a customer disputing with employees over handicapped parking. The man was issued a disorderly conduct citation and released on a copy of the citation.

Damage to Property – W. Spring Street. In reference to a damaged vehicle at Walmart. Report taken.

Dispute – W. Spring St. Haven Inn. A verbal altercation between occupants of the room. Situation mediated. Both parties were issued criminal trespass warnings per management’s request.

Unknown Law – Cook Pl. a black male laying on the ground and unconscious. Upon officer arrival, the subject was conscious and was identified. He had an active warrant out of Rockdale Sheriff’s Office for probation violation, original charge of burglary. Rockdale did not want to place a hold.

Suspicious Person – Ashton Pointe. Upon making contact with subject, he fled on foot upon sight of officers. Subject was issued citations.

Theft – W Spring St. Complainant advised the thermostat was taken off her van.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Church St at Tall Oaks Dr. a 16-year-old driving on the wrong side of the road. The juvenile was turned over to family members.