MPD Reports: 16-year-old grocery store employee charged with financial transaction card fraud for stealing from customers

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 27 to Aug. 3, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – South Broad Street. In reference to a male and female having a dispute. Situation was mediated and parties were separated.

Civil Issue – Vine Street. In reference to a female subject wanting an officer to stand by while she retrieved belongings from a storage unit. Co-owner had made threats against her. Storage unit locks had been changed. Remedies advised.

Dispute – South Broad Street. In reference to the subject from the above returning to the previous residence, kicking in the front door, and fleeing. He was located and charges were denied.

Accident – Hwy 78/Cherry Hill Road – Two vehicle accident with no injuries. During investigation, the driver of Vehicle 2 was discovered with a failure to appear warrant out of Carroll County. Driver taken into custody with no incident.

Damage to Property – Walmart- In reference to the complainant stating a vehicle parked beside him opened the door to their vehicle and hitting his causing minimal damage. Report taken.

Theft – Walmart – In reference to a 16-year-old employee stealing information from customers debit cards. The juvenile is being charged with seven counts of financial transaction card fraud. Juvenile intake was notified as advised to release the subject to their parent. Juvenile complaint completed.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 EB / Aycock Ave – In reference to a female subject having a warrant for FTA. She located via FLOCK hit. Her vehicle was towed by Taylor’s and she taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Dispute – Vine Street – in reference to a male and female were arguing. During the argument the male threw a sledgehammer at the female.

Alarm – Walker Dr- In reference to a burglar alarm. Negative contact was made with anyone at the residence. Music was playing and a dog was barking and rummaging inside. Doors and windows secure.

Dispute – Stewart Ct- In reference to a mother and son verbally disputing. Parties separated upon arrival. Remedies advised.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 and Hwy 11 – Subject was stopped for a window tint violation, after investigation he was found to be in possession of MDMA. He was arrested and charged with PWID MDMA. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St at Henson Dr. Vehicle was stopped for seatbelt violation. The driver was arrested for seatbelt violation and driving on suspended license. Report taken

Traffic Stop – Unisia Dr at Waffle House. Vehicle was stopped for seatbelt violation. The driver was arrested for seatbelt violation and driving on suspended license. Report taken

Dispute – Unisia Dr – In reference to a male and female arguing in the roadway. Area checked, officers had negative contact.

Warrant Service – Hubbard St – Male subject on location with active warrants. He was taken into custody and turned over to WCSO

Dispute – Towler St: – In reference to a male and female arguing on location. Contact made with a female subject who advised there was no male on location. All okay.

Enter Auto in Progress – Colquitt St – In reference to the back window of a vehicle being busted out with a rock. Report taken. Officers checked surrounding streets for the suspect with negative contact.

Loitering – S Madison Ave; 24 Twelve cafe – On site security requested assistance with clearing out crowd in parking lot that were not leaving after he told them too. Crowd dispersed after officers arrived. Ongoing issue at this location of large crowds gathering.

Trespassing – Monroe Country Club: Complainant stated several people damage property and broke on to the pickleball court. Spoke with 4 individuals that were members. No property observed to be damaged

Loud Music – Monroe Estates: Area checked. Negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – Piedmont Walton: In reference to a couple urban camping in a Toyota Previa on location. They were sent on their way.

Illegal Parking – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a vehicle parked in an employee handicapped spot. Owner was contacted by phone and advised she would be leaving work within a few minutes.

Follow-up – Colquitt St. – In reference to a vehicle that was broken into last night. Victim noticed further damage as well as an item left behind by the suspect. Supplemental report completed.