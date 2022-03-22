MPD Reports: 17-year-old concerned about leaving 51-year-old boyfriend; juveniles and their parents get into fight over baseball game

The city of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Deer Acres/ Da Grand- In reference to vehicles laying drag in the parking lot. One vehicle was stopped for laying drag and the driver was told to cease and desist his dangerous stunt work.

Other Law – W. Spring Street; Walmart. 17-year-old had questions regarding leaving her 51-year-old boyfriend. she was advised of civil remedies and next steps.

Other Law – N. Midland Ave: Woman reported juveniles riding Skateboards on the driveway and expressed concerns for their safety. Juveniles were advised to stay away

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St; In reference to Officer making contact with a female subject walking around Ace Hardware stating she was homeless and looking for her boyfriend who had been missing for over a day. He was added to GCIC as a missing person.

Theft – Towler Street in reference to a black male subject with three juveniles attempted to take a child’s bike. Bike was not taken.

Suspicious Person – Victory Dr: Three juveniles on location splitting firewood. The complainant requested that the males leave the property. Juveniles left and all was ok on scene.

Disabled Vehicle – N. Midland Avenue: Broken green F150 parked out of the roadway, vehicle should be gone within the next 18 hours.

Dispute – E. Fambrough St – In reference to two juveniles getting into a fight over a basketball game that was followed by a verbal dispute amongst parents. Situation mediated.

Damage to Property – Tanglewood Dr.- In reference to call #7. Two structures and two vehicles struck by .223 gunfire. CID responded. No injuries. Report taken.

Driver struck deer – Unisia Dr and Piedmont Parkway – Report taken and deer was removed from roadway.

Fraud – Blaine St – Monroe PD. Male subject reported he received a fraudulent check in the mail from TX. Report taken.