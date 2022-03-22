MPD Reports: 17-year-old concerned about leaving 51-year-old boyfriend; juveniles and their parents get into fight over baseball game

The city of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Deer Acres/ Da Grand- In reference to vehicles laying drag in the parking lot. One vehicle was stopped for laying drag and the driver was told to cease and desist his dangerous stunt work.
- Other Law – W. Spring Street; Walmart. 17-year-old had questions regarding leaving her 51-year-old boyfriend. she was advised of civil remedies and next steps.
- Other Law – N. Midland Ave: Woman reported juveniles riding Skateboards on the driveway and expressed concerns for their safety. Juveniles were advised to stay away
- Suspicious Person – W. Spring St; In reference to Officer making contact with a female subject walking around Ace Hardware stating she was homeless and looking for her boyfriend who had been missing for over a day. He was added to GCIC as a missing person.
- Theft – Towler Street in reference to a black male subject with three juveniles attempted to take a child’s bike. Bike was not taken.
- Suspicious Person – Victory Dr: Three juveniles on location splitting firewood. The complainant requested that the males leave the property. Juveniles left and all was ok on scene.
- Disabled Vehicle – N. Midland Avenue: Broken green F150 parked out of the roadway, vehicle should be gone within the next 18 hours.
- Dispute – E. Fambrough St – In reference to two juveniles getting into a fight over a basketball game that was followed by a verbal dispute amongst parents. Situation mediated.
- Damage to Property – Tanglewood Dr.- In reference to call #7. Two structures and two vehicles struck by .223 gunfire. CID responded. No injuries. Report taken.
- Driver struck deer – Unisia Dr and Piedmont Parkway – Report taken and deer was removed from roadway.
- Fraud – Blaine St – Monroe PD. Male subject reported he received a fraudulent check in the mail from TX. Report taken.
