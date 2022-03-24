MPD Reports: 2 arrested after 13-year-old transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with gunshot wounds to both feet

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction

Firearms/Gun Shot Victim – Old Mill Pt Firearms call dispatched at Felker Park, short time later gun shot victim call was dispatched to a 13-year-old juvenile shot in both feet. Three black males were observed fleeing the scene, officer took two of the subjects into custody. Firearm located on one of the subjects. Juvenile was transported to Piedmont Walton and subsequently to Children’s Health Care of Atlanta. Subjects in custody were taken to the PD, turned over to CID. One subject was arrested and transported to Walton Co Jail, juvenile suspect was transported to RYDC Rockdale.

Traffic Offense – Harris St & East Church St, While on foot patrol vehicle was observed with a headlight out. Subject was stopped due to the equipment violation. Male subject was operating a motor vehicle on a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and transported to the PD to be finger printed. Subject released after finger prints were obtained on citation and 1205 form.

Unknown Law – Custom Way, Comp called about a male having a firearm and was threatened to be shot. During the investigation the suspect’s identity was determined. He damaged the victim’s car by keying the hood with a large number 45. He also threw a grill at the victim hitting her in the leg and causing damage to her door. He already has active warrants for his arrest for battery charges in Dec of 2021. He fled the scene prior to law enforcement official’s arrival. Warrants were taken for Simple Battery, Terrorist threats, and Criminal Trespass.

Domestic/Violent/Drugs – G W Carver, Units responded to the address due to witness observing a female being grabbed by the mouth and neck and being drugged into the residence. Witness also heard multiple gun shots. Due to exigent circumstances and Officer hearing subjects in the residence, officers forced entry to ensure there was no gunshot victim. Male came to the door and was detained. During safety sweep a large number of drugs were located in plain view, along with a firearm. Female advised she was ok, and that she fired the weapon. Due to the number of drugs in plain view, a search warrant was obtained. Multiple Warrants to be taken, ongoing investigation, Day shift also assisted.

Damage to Property – W. Spring St.- In reference to a vehicle using the car wash bay to clean latex paint out of his truck. Owner requested a report due to paint being in his parking lot.

Pursuit -Davis St – Officers engaged in a pursuit with a maroon Chevy Tahoe driven by a subject named in a previous incident. The subject drove through Felker Park striking several objects before fleeing on foot into Monroe Estates. He was not apprehended. Warrants taken for suspended registration, seatbelt requirements, no license, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, failure to stop for a stop sign, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude (felony), and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Shoplifting – W Spring St. Walmart. 16-year-old Juvenile reported stealing $50 of assorted items. Juvenile taken into custody and fingerprinted at the MPD. Juvenile charged with Misdemeanor Theft by Shoplifting. Juvenile complaint form filled out. Juvenile released from the PD to his mother.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St: Monroe Library: Vehicle located behind the library occupied by a sleeping subject. The vehicle was listed as stolen on GCIC. Vehicle removed by Jay’s and the subject was arrested and transported to MPD and then to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail without incident.

Theft Report – Baker Street; Complainant reported a painter taking pain pills and jewelry. Report taken.

Fraud Report – Blaine Street; MPD. Complainant reported someone attempting to steal $700 from his bank account, report taken.

Missing Person – East Marable St; In regards to a person being gone from the residence for a month. Complainant stated that son may frequent the Gwinnett or Lithonia area.

Burglary – Plaza Trace: Complainant received a phone call stating her apartment had been broken into. Further investigation revealed that the suspect had entered through the back kitchen window and stole approximately $130.00 worth of change.

Stolen Vehicle – Blaine Street; MPD. Complainant reported her 2015 Nissan Altima stolen by her son who has fled in the vehicle from her and not returned it. Report taken; vehicle added to GCIC.

Harassment – E. Fambrough St at Hillcrest Apartments; Complainant reported his neighbor always banging on the walls and door to his apartment at all hours day and night. Extra patrol requested.