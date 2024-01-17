MPD Reports: 2 female suspects chased down and arrested when 4 attempt to leave restaurant without paying

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 4 – 11, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fire Assist – Maple St. – assist fire and rescue with residential fire. Turned over to fire.

Theft in progress / Foot Pursuit – West Spring Street – In reference to two female subjects who left Waffle House without paying and two more female subjects stopped by employees. One suspect was tased while fleeing and the other suspect fled across Hwy 138 and was apprehended behind Applebees after a foot pursuit. Another suspect had an active warrant and was placed under arrest and another was listed on GCIC as a missing person and transported back to ORI. All arrested subjects were fingerprinted and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Fireworks – Walton Rd. – request for patrol of area reference to fireworks in the area. Negative contact was made with fireworks in the area.

Juvenile Transport – a missing juvenile was located – the juvenile was transported from the Monroe Police Department to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office where he was released into the custody of Cordele Police Department.

EMS Assist – South Broad Street – In reference to a 54-year-old male falling and breaking his ankle. Transported by EMS no Law Enforcement action.

Traffic Stop / DUI – North Midland / Williams Street – Male subject was stopped for no headlights, failure to maintain lane, roadside investigation led to DUI arrest. The subject was charged with failure to maintain lane, no headlights, and DUI less safe, transported to Walton County Jail.

EMS Assist – Magnolia Terrace – In reference to a named female Dialysis patient going into cardiac arrest for the second time this date. CPR/AED conducted, pulse regained and was transported to EMS. At a later time, Piedmont notified the coroner due to the patient passing away.

Prowler – Mill Street- Female subject reporting someone knocking on her door. Negative contact with anyone at residence or in area.

Armed Person – South Broad St @ Hardees- Female subject reporting a named male subject on location pointing a firearm at her. Not enough probable cause for charges. Report taken. Temporary Protection Order advised.

Damaged Property – South Madison Ave- Female subject reporting damage to backyard fence. Report taken.

Theft – East Spring St @ Valero; In reference to complainant leaving her wallet on the counter and it being taken. Wallet was returned to the complainants residence with all items still inside, the complainant did not wish to file any charges.

Juvenile Complaint – South Broad St; In reference to thirteen-year-old juvenile being unruly towards his grandmother/legal guardian. Report taken, Chins form completed.

Threats – Fleeting Way- Male subject reporting that another male threatened to shoot him and his dog. Report taken.

Missing Person – Blaine Street @ MPD; Female subject called in reference to her granddaughter being released from jail and the last contact was at an unknown store stating she was lost. The subject was located at Bojangles and returned to her residence in Athens.

