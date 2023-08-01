MPD Reports: 2 separate reports of dogs locked in cars during excessive heat; toddler locked inside home alone; disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 20 – 27, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – Highland Creek Dr- Complainant advised his neighbor’s lawn guy accidentally drove the lawnmower through his fence, damaging it. Complainant just wanted to document the incident.

Harassment – Blaine St – In reference to a female subject stating she is possibly being harassed by her baby’s father. Civil remedies advised, report taken.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St near Pavilion Pkwy. In reference to a subject standing near the roadway. The subject was warned to stay off the roadway.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park – Vehicle was sitting in back parking area with just parking lights on. The driver of the vehicle was ID and advised park closes at dark.

Suspicious person – S Madison Ave. Male subject from Eatonton was identified and found walking back to his vehicle that was parked in the back parking lot. He was advised of park hours.

Suspicious Person – East Spring / South Hammond – In reference to a male riding in the road on a bike with no rear lights. Subject identified and was advised of bike requirements and sent on his way.

Extra Patrol – E Spr St; Taylor’s Towing. In reference to an angry caller calling Taylor’s. Taylor requested extra patrols throughout the night.

Suspicious Vehicle – Walmart- In reference to subjects in the parking lot driving around and changing parking spaces. Contact made, they left the area without incident.

Prowler – Belle Meade Rd: In reference to the complainant advising she heard a noise on her back porch and then what appeared to be a child’s voice. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Suspicious person – N Broad St; Bojangles. In reference to an unknown description person in the area. Negative contact made.

Dispute – Cook Place; In reference to a male and female arguing on location.

Dispute – Douglas Street – Reference complaint regarding guests on location.

Animal Compliant – West Spring Street – Reference to silver Nissan with K9 in vehicle, Owner was located and asked to not place k9 in vehicle with the temperatures so elevated. Incident documented.

Animal Complaint – West Spring Street @ Walmart; In reference to K9 in vehicle a blue Blazer parked in handicap parking with a k9 locked inside. Checked the parking lot but the vehicle was gone on arrival.

House Unlock -Davis St- Complainant called in reference to their toddler locking the deadbolt to the front door and the juvenile was trapped inside the residence alone. The complainant was able to open residence without police assistance.

Traffic Stop/Arrest -Hwy 78/North Broad St -Driver was stopped for Failure to Maintain Lane, Passenger was arrested for possession of Marijuana (2 oz).

Dispute – W. 5th Street – Complainant called due to an individual that he has had issues with in the past coming to his residence. The individual was gone upon officers arrival. Civil remedies advised to the complainant.

Civil issue – Overlook Crst: In reference to the complainant advising she served her ex-husband and son with eviction papers. Upon further investigation, the complainant could not recall or locate the documentation. She was advised to contact the civil division Monday morning.

Loud Music – Balton St – negative contact with loud music in the area.

Dispute – North Broad – In reference to a verbal dispute during a wedding. Parties were separated for the night.

Harassment Call – E Washington St. In reference to a male subject being harassed by his step father out of Tennessee. Civil remedies advised, report taken.

Theft Report – Knight Street- In reference to multiple items going missing. Report taken.

Welfare Check – Carwood Dr: In reference to the complainant advising her grandson was having suicidal ideations. Contact was made and he advised he was ok.

Loud Music – N. Broad St. Room 215 – Deer Acres – Music was already turn down, subject was advised to keep it turn down.

Other-Law – S. Broad St – A male subject was refusing to leave the residence after visiting his son. When the Officer arrived the subject was gone and the complainant stated that the subject was just hiding in the woods waiting for us to leave. While documenting the complaint on a report, the male subject was observed in the backyard of the complainant so Officers approached the subject told him to stop and he took off running. He has an outstanding probation warrant out of Newton County.

Missing Person – Brookwood Lane- In reference to a 30-year-old male leaving home Friday night and not returning.

Juvenile Problem – Pine Park. In reference to a female subject reporting her 22-year-old son as a runaway. He was found outside sitting in a chair. Remedies advised, report taken.

Fight – East Marable – In reference to a fight in progress with a large group. No signs of altercation, the group was dispersed.