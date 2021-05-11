MPD Reports: 2 vehicles shot; person on lawnmower riding on trailer and juveniles throw water balloons from car at people

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 29 to May 6, 2021. Due to the length, it has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – South Broad Street at MPD: In reference to complainant requesting information about how to evict subject renting a room in his home. I explained the eviction process to the complainant. Also made contact with subject at West Washington, and advised to keep the peace between parties if she wishes to stay until evicted legally.

Theft Report – Nowell Street: a stolen debit card. Officers arrived on location, no one was home, no phone contact made with complainant.

Theft Report – Nowell Street: stolen EBT Card. However, the card was not taken, Complainant purchased groceries for her friend and was not paid back. Advised of civil procedures.

Damage to Property – Pine Park damage to a 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis. Unknown where the damage to driver rear taillight occurred. Report requested.

Fire Assist – Davis St fire in a bedroom. Assisted in putting the fire out with a fire extinguisher. Turned over to Monroe Fire Department.

Traffic Stop – East Spring at Felker Street a traffic stop for an expired tag. The subject was placed under arrest and was released on a citation for driving while license suspended.

Dispute – S Broad St: In reference to two women getting into a physical altercation. One was arrest for Battery (FV). Report made.

Dispute – Wells Fargo ATM a white male subject brandishing a firearm at subject over being cut in line at the ATM. Report made.

Loitering/Drugs – Hammock Park -Officer made contact with a group of subjects loitering at the park after hours. A probable cause search was conducted, and a small quantity of marijuana was seized and placed in evidence to be destroyed.

Shots Fired – G W Carver Cir: In reference to two vehicles that were shot by an unknown person. CID was notified and responded to the scene.

Traffic Stop – Alcovy St at S. Broad St: Vehicle stopped for seat belt violations and a subject riding on a lawnmower on a trailer. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

EMS Assist – West Spring St Subject having a seizer. She denied medical attention, all appeared ok.

Theft Report – E Spring St – Spring Street Laundry a white female taking money out of a complainant’s wallet and leaving. The complainant declined prosecution and signed a waiver.

Juvenile Complaint) – Davis St juveniles throwing water balloons from a moving vehicle. Contact made with the vehicle at Jack Peters, all subjects were warned not to throw water balloons at people in the area.