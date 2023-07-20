MPD Reports: 2-year-old locks woman out of residence; suspect impersonating store employee cases electronics department then flees

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 6 – 13, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Blaine Street in reference to a subject wanted to let the Police Department know he was just released out of prison and is on probation.

Domestic Dispute – Michael Cir- Two subjects disputing over a TV. Physical evidence and testimony of parties involved identified the female subject as predominant aggressor. She was arrested for Battery-FV, and taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail without incident.

Damage to Property – Boulevard – Complainant advised roommate broke mailbox. Roommate fixed mailbox. All ok.

Follow Up – Piedmont Walton – In reference to arresting a subject who was taken into custody on multiple warrants.

Dispute – E Spring St; Valero- Two subject disputing over money. The matter was a civil matter. Remedies advised. Stoddard issue Criminal Trespass Warning from location.

Missing Person – Michael Circle – Named subject was listed into GCIC missing since November 2022.

Suspicious Person – S Broad Street in reference to a black male walking around the parking lot. The subject was taken to Loganville.

Fraud – S Broad St – In reference to credit card fraud. Report taken.

Scam – Heritage Ct- Subjects reporting they believe they are being scammed by real estate companies. Wanted to know how they could get their money back for application fees. Civil processes advised.

EMS Assist – 4th St – In reference to female accidentally spraying herself and child with OC spray. Turned over to EMS

Damage to Property – Woody DR – In reference to patio furniture being damaged. Report taken.

Dispute – Lacy St. @ Pine Park St. – All units responded to the area and asked citizens if they saw or heard anything. None of the responding officers were able to make contact.

Burglary – Davis St. – In reference to an Xbox One s and PS4 stolen from the residence. There was no forced entry observed. Items were not added to GCIC due to no serial numbers. Report taken.

Threats – Etten Dr. – Handled via phone call. Complainant advised half-brother from Pennsylvania calls and makes threats, no recordings. Report taken.

Motor Vehicle Theft -Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to a subject having his vehicle stolen from the Chestnut Cupboard. Vehicle recovered. CID notified.

Mental Issue – Harris Street – Female called in reference to her adult son who had left the residence on his own accord after a CO2 leak. Both parties were okay once officers had contact.

Foot Patrol – Barrett, Walker Drive, Douglas St, Jessica Way, Mathis Street, S Broad, Creekview Drive, W Fambrough Street.

Suspicious Person – Walmart – Suspect impersonating an employee at Walmart casing the electronics section gets confronted by a team lead, runs out the door where he is confronted by another employee. Suspect punches employee in the ear and flees the scene with two other suspects waiting in the vehicle.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring Street at MLK Jr Blvd, Subject stopped at the red light through two cycles, traveled 5 MPH to hinder a truck driver. Driver admitted to hindering the truck driver to make him mad. Driver was issued citations for aggressive driving, impeding flow of traffic, and failure to obey traffic control device.

Civil Issue/Theft – Tanglewood – Female subject called in reference to her ex-boyfriend taking her phone from her vehicle while she was at work. Civil remedies advised.

Prowler – Ford St: Complainant stated she heard what sounded like someone climbing her back fence. Area checked with negative contact.

Hit and Run – Felker St / E.Spring Street. Involving a white Toyota pc and a tan Crown Victoria (PWR3513), Crown Victoria fled the scene after the accident. No injuries report made in GEARS.

Hit and Run – West Spring St @ Breedlove; In reference to a black Dodge Durango Vs a White SUV. Report taken.

Assault – W Spring Street, Piedmont Walton; Complainant was assaulted by her ex-fiancé. Report and photographs taken, warrant taken for battery family violence on the male subject.

Dispute – West Marable Street; Verbal dispute between neighbors over children scratching each other. Both parties separated and advised of possible solutions.

Other Law/ Domestic Violence Report – Blaine St; MPD Lobby- Two female subjects reporting domestic violence between one of the females and a male subject . Report taken. Warrants to be taken against the male subject.

Dispute – East Washington Street; Complainant called about her neighbor across the street cursing at her. Civil remedies advised, report taken.

Other Law – Towler Street – Reference female being locked out of residence by 2-year-old, situation resolved.

Warrant Attempt – Pine Park St; Unit I- Attempt to locate male subject from above domestic violence call. He was taken into custody for warrants for Agg Assault, Battery FVx3, CTC 3rd Degree x5, and Criminal Trespass. He was taken to WCSO jail without incident.