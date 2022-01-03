MPD Reports: 2-year-old walking in road alone; DUI arrests; domestic disputes over money, living arrangements, a ham

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 23 – 30, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – N Broad St. Unknown females went through the vacuum tanks possibly looking for money. Report requested.

Welfare Check – Mobley Cir – A woman called in reference to her neighbor’s 2-year-old child walking in the roadway unattended.

Dispute – Ash Ln Male and female arguing over living arrangements. The situation was mediated.

Juvenile Runaway – South Madison Avenue –Woman stated her 10-year-old daughter ran away again. Contact made with the juvenile in the area and situation was mediated.

Threats – Spruce Ln, Man stated he was threatened by a named subject with a firearm. Upon investigating there was no firearm involved and the complainant appeared to the primary instigator. Report was taken

Dispute – South Broad St in reference to two parties in a verbal argument over a ham. Parties were advised to separate.

Assault Law – Ash Ln. Man was jumped behind the Jacks Peters Store on Harris St. No suspect information was provided. He was transported to Piedmont Walton due to the injuries to his face.

Traffic Offense – North Broad St & Hwy78. Subject was stopped for a tag light violation. Straws and cocaine were observed in plain view. The subject was arrested for possession of cocaine, drug related objects, tag lights, and marijuana and was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Traffic Offense – North Broad St @ Golden Pantry. Named subject was stopped for no head lights and tail lights. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence and equipment violation. Transported to Piedmont for blood draw and transported to WCSO without incident.

Dispute – Towler St – Female disputing with her boyfriend over money. He was gone when officers arrived.

Mental Patient – Creek View Ct -Complainant called in reference to people watching her. She refused to open the door and would only yell about her bedroom window. The window was checked and everything appeared to be okay.

Dispute – Walmart – Customer was disputing with employees after they refused to refund the purchase of a BB gun. He was advised we could not force them to take the return and remedies were advised.

Dispute – Store House Court -Woman disputing with her daughter about coming to the house while being COVID positive. Situation mediated.

Accident with Injuries – Bankers Blvd & West Spring St in reference to a two vehicle accident, report taken. A driver was arrested for obstruction, DUI, failure to maintain lane, and driving on the wrong side of the road. Taylors removed both vehicles, and the vehicle of the driver who was arrested was impounded.