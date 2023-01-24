MPD Reports: $2,400 stolen from laundromat; foot pursuits result from traffic stops; vehicle damaged by downed power lines

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 12 – 19, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Power Lines – Roll off dump truck hit low power lines and phone lines, Public Utilities was notified.

Warrant Attempt – Bridgeport Ln- In reference to a female subject having a failure to appear warrant out of City of Monroe. She was on location and taken into custody. She was transported to MPD and paid her fine and released.

Warrant Attempt – Maple St. Officer saw vehicle belonging to a female’s subject’s father at the residence. The vehicle left without her in it upon arrival in the area. Warrant not attempted on residence.

Entering Auto – Ridge Road Vehicle had not been entered, the door handle on the door was loose and pulled from normal. Complainant request report only.

Traffic Stop – Driver was stopped for brake light violation, arrested for driving while unlicensed and a warrant out of Gwinnett County for probation violation.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Aycock Ave- Vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation, driver was arrested for driving without a valid license.

Assault – West Spring Street- in reference to a male subject got into a fight in the City. The subject did not want to press charges.

Suspicious Person – Quality Foods- In reference to a male subject in the parking lot asking for money. He was asked to leave the parking lot which he did. All ok.

Fraud – Subject wished to report a fraud of a debit card being used, to make transactions of Microsoft apps. The card was a state issued card for cash assistance.

Dispute – FISH S Madison Ave- In reference to an individual on location arguing with employees. The individual was gone upon officers’ arrival.

Damage to Property – Walton St. Complainant reported power lines in the roadway damaging his vehicle, report taken.

Trespassing – MPD. Female subject reported her father threatened to come to her house against her wishes. She was advised of criminal trespass procedures.

Threats – Overlook Crest in reference to a female subject who left her laptop at a home on Michael Circle and the mother is threatening for her to not come over to get her laptop. Her laptop was recovered and she was criminal trespassed from the property.

Burglary – E Church St- In reference to someone breaking into and stealing money from the change machines located inside the laundromat. Owner stated that approximately $2400 was located inside of the machines. Turned over to CID.

Suspicious Vehicle – Blaine Street – In reference to a subject dropping a juvenile off and coming back and picking them up ten minutes later. Call came in after the child was picked up and the vehicle left. Negative contact.

Traffic stop – N Broad and Perry St -Vehicle stopped for a tail light violation. Upon the vehicle coming to a stop, the passenger fled on foot. Due to officer safety reasons and no other officers being close, the passenger was not pursued. Following the traffic stop a foot patrol of the area was conducted. Inside an abandoned black jacket that the suspect was wearing a quantity of methamphetamine was located and submitted into evidence for destruction.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St Valero – The vehicle stopped for an equipment violation, and the driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Henry County.

Dispute – S Broad St. – In reference to an ex-employee and current employee having a verbal altercation. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Pursuit – N Broad & Valero – The vehicle stopped for an equipment violation; the vehicle pulled into the gas station as if to stop and then proceeded to flee from the officer. After a short pursuit, the suspect was apprehended. The subject was charged with fleeing to elude and possession of marijuana, as well as a felony probation violation warrant.

Burglary – Tall Oak W- In reference to someone knocking loudly on the complainant’s door, no one was in the area. Caller canceled police response prior to arrival.