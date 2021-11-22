MPD Reports: 3 juveniles involved in police chase; woman keys car and rams it with hers when male declines to come to the door

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 11 – 18, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Pursuit – Chase that started on 78 E bound and ended in Baron Properties. The vehicle was occupied by three unlicensed juveniles. One of the passengers was apprehended and released into her mother’s custody. Driver and other passengers were unable to be apprehended or identified.

Dispute – Gilding Lane- A female subject came to the residence to speak with a male at the home . When he did not answer the door, she allegedly keyed his vehicle and rammed her vehicle into his. She was gone upon officer’s arrival.

Dispute – S Broad Street- Complainant called and stated that his girlfriend was throwing things around the house. Complainant was advised of the Temporary Protection Order and eviction process.

EMS Assist – Oak Ridge. In reference to subject possibly overdosing on prescription medications due to being upset over a domestic dispute with his wife. Subject was transported to Piedmont Walton and warrants were taken on him for family violence battery. CID advised.

Suspicious Person) 121 Morrow Street. In reference to a W/M subject in the complainant’s front yard acting suspicious. Contact was made with the subject, who stated he was homeless and walking around. He was okay and transported to FISH in reference to obtaining a ride to the Athens shelter.

Other Law – North Broad Street. In reference to the complainant allowing a female subject to borrow his 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe last date, and the vehicle had not been returned. After investigations it was found the vehicle was stopped last date, and the driver arrested. The complainant was taken to his vehicle at Mayfield Drive, and regained possession. All okay.

Entering auto – N Midland Ave in reference to an unknown subject stealing a firearm from unlocked vehicle. Report made.

Entering Auto – S Madison Ave – Shifters in reference to an unknown male subject entering a woman’s vehicle after getting upset at Shifters staff. No items were taken, no Law Enforcement action requested.

Traffic Stop -Highway 78 at George L. Pike Parkway: In reference to a male subject being stopped for a traffic offense. A search of hs vehicle found the front seat passenger in possession of 2 ounces of marijuana, digital scales, packaging material, and loaded Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun. The passenger claimed all contraband was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony and underage possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Walton County Jail and turned over to the staff on scene without incident.

Juvenile Complaint – East 5th St in reference to a juvenile shooting a window with a pellet gun, report taken.

Enter Auto – Longhorns. The complainant stated his vehicle had been entered while he was inside the restaurant and his handgun was taken. The complainant found his handgun in his backpack.