MPD Reports: 3 vehicles towed after incurring damage from cinder blocks falling from truck

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suicide Threat – Store House Ct. – In reference to a subject speaking with crisis line making suicide threats. It was determined the subject was in Tucker Ga.

Identity Theft – Blaine St.- Male Subject requesting to make a report in reference to him giving bank/ crypto trading login info to someone he met through Facebook.

Vehicle Stop – MLK BLVD & Tractor Supply -F150 towed by Taylors Wrecker service for no insurance and suspended tag.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park – Unoccupied vehicle on location after park hours, all appeared okay.

Suspicious Person – Towler St. – Male subject walking in the middle of the road on Towler St, Contact was made with the subject who had an active probation warrant through Walton County Sheriff’s Office and he was transported

Dispute – E Spring St; Monroe Motor Inn- Subject complaining that the Monroe Motor Inn would not rent him a room. Motor Inn claimed there was no vacancy. He was advised of civil actions and sent on his way.

Suspicious Person – Walker Street- Contact was made with a male subject, while he was walking down the railroad tracks in the woods. Upon making contact with him all suspicion of criminal activity was dispelled and he was sent on his way.

Damage to Property – Hwy 78 @ Unisia Drive; Involving 3 Vehicles, Black BMW, White Mercedes, and Red Chevy Trailblazer, were damaged from cinder blocks falling from a truck while traveling eastbound. All three Vehicles were towed.

Identity Theft – Blaine St; MPD- Male subject reporting fraud occurring in his bank accounts. It was determined no crime occurred in Monroe. He was advised to make reports with respective jurisdictions.

Suspicious Person – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to a named female in the lobby. She reported making contact with a female in Hobby Lobby and felt the female could be stalking her. Report taken.

Dispute – West Creek Circle – Male subject called in reference to a dispute between his sister and a named individual. The individual was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant, all physical violence occurred in Winder. Remedies advised.

Assault – Hwy 138 @ Chick-Fil-A -Manager called in reference to an employee who was assaulted.

Traffic Stop – Drake Dr -Female subject was arrested for driving while license was suspended, and speeding. Released on a copy of a citation.

Warrant Service – W. Creek Circle in reference to a male subject arrested for active probation violation warrant without incident.

Mental Person – Harris Street – In reference to a female subject stating that her husband was on location and was not supposed to be. The only people on location were her and her son. All ok.

EMS Assist – S Broad St: In reference to the complainant advising her neighbor has possibly been on the floor unable to get up. Upon arrival the female subject was laying in her bed and advised all was ok.

Suspicious person – High School Ave: ; Onstage Playhouse: In reference to the complainant advising a female subject was sleeping outside of the building and wanted her criminally trespassed. Upon arrival the female subject was located and criminally trespassed from the property.

Missing person – S Broad St; Arch of Mercy: In reference to the complainant advising one of the residents has not been seen since 1945 hours. A brief search ensued, and the missing person was located behind a residence in the woods. She was checked by EMS and transported to Piedmont Walton without incident.

Traffic Stop – Pinecrest Dr & McDaniel St. Vehicle registration came back with no valid insurance coverage, vehicle was stopped for the violation and driver was arrested for driving while license suspended.