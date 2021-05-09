MPD Reports: 4 arrested, including a juvenile, following reports of shots fired at the back of a residence

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 29 to May 6, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Threats – Monroe Area High school – Officers assisted with a possible threat. Turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Discharging Firearm – Baron Drive – Complainant advised that two subjects were shooting in the back of the residence. One ran to a vehicle and left and the other went inside the residence. While Officers were on scene one suspect returned and was arrested for obstruction and reckless conduct. A juvenile was taken into custody for multiple charges and accepted into RYDC. A search warrant was conducted which led to the arrest of two more individuals.

Wanted Person – Monroe Probation and Parole: A female subject was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident after confirming her parole violation warrant.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 EB @Jim Daws Road: A male subject was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Fulton and Clayton county following a traffic stop for failure to signal a lane change.

Damage to Property – S .Broad St. vehicle being hit. Report and photos were made.

Dispute Report – N. Broad St. at Golden Pantry a dispute, parties separated, requested to meet with officer at pump 5.

Stolen Vehicle – MLK BLVD at Enterprise a 2020 Jeep Gladiator that was supposed to be returned on March 16th and was not. Report taken.

Child Abuse – Plaza Trc. – DFACS requesting Officers to stand by. DFACS advised they would return the next date to finish investigation.

Dispute – N. Broad, Deer Acres. Civil matter over money. Parties were advised of remedies.

Suspicious Vehicles – E Marable St. Matthew’s Park. 2 vehicles observed on location after dark. Both driver’s were advised of park rules. Both vehicles were searched due to odor of marijuana.

Traffic Stop -S Broad St at Dollar General. A vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was taken into custody for Defective equipment, Poss. of SCH II (2 Counts), and Drugs to be kept in the original container. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Vehicle Pursuit – HWY 78EB at Jim Daws Rd. A male subject attempting to elude Officers. The chase went into two counties and he was taken into custody for several charges including Felony Fleeing and Reckless driving.

Road Rage – W Spring St. A male advised he was approached by a white male driving a black SUV to a road rage incident. It was a verbal dispute only, report taken.