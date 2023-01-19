MPD Reports: 4-wheeler stolen; DUI; harassment; juvenile fight and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 5 – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Prowler – W Marable St; Apt 12: Complainant advised he could hear talking behind his apartment. The area was checked with negative contact.

Fire Assist – East Church Street: In reference to complainant smelling something burning in the kitchen.

Dispute – Mayfield Drive @ Peachstate; In reference to a female on location refusing to leave.

Stolen Vehicle – Towler Street; In reference to a stolen four-wheeler.

Fight – South Broad Street In reference to two male juveniles physically fighting inside the residence. Juvenile complaint filed with DJJ.

Harassment – Towler Street – Male subject wanting another male subject to be warned not to contact him. He was advised of remedies. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Perry Street; In reference to a vehicle blocking the roadway. Vehicle removed from roadway by owner.

Traffic Stop – East Marable @ Hickory Drive; Vehicle stopped for suspended registration, driver was arrested for multiple warrants out of Walton and Barrow county.

Threats – North Broad Street @ Churches Chicken; Female subject called in reference to a male subject harassing her. Remedies advised. Negative contact with the male subject.

Welfare Check – West Spring Street @ McDonald’s- In reference to a male subject swinging on a juvenile in a grey Saturn passenger car. Contact made with the two who advised all okay.

Trespassing – S Broad St; John’s Supermarket- Complainant reported subject on location after being barred from property. Subject not on location upon arrival.

Dispute – Towler St in reference to a verbal dispute over property. Property was retrieved by female party. All ok.

Damage to Property – Birch St. In reference to female subject parking her car in the roadway on facing oncoming traffic and the vehicle was struck by an unknown car sometime during the evening. Report taken.

Prowler – Pine Park St; Complainant advised of someone standing behind her vehicle. The area was checked with negative contact.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78/Southview Dr. Vehicle stopped for speeding. Male subject was arrested for active warrant through Hart County.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton in reference to a male subject refusing to leave after release from hospital. He was transported to the Loganville QuikTrip. All ok.

Traffic Stop – Double Springs Ch Rd at Drake Dr. Subject stopped for failure to maintain lane, Driver discovered to be DUI. Driver arrested and issued multiple citations.

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 138/ W. Spring in reference to a vehicle with no light on in the turning lane of the intersection. Negative contact.

Dispute – G. W Carver Dr in reference to a dispute between a male and a female subject. The male was gone prior to arrival. The female subject refused to provide any information pertaining to the dispute.

Firearms – Green St in reference to multiple gunshots heard in the area. Area checked, negative contact.