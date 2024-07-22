MPD Reports: 4-year-old left unattended at splash pad, another in car seat while driver was asleep

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – E Marable- In reference to a verbal dispute between a father and son.

Upon officers arrival both parties were calm. No physical altercation occurred. Civil remedies advised.

Arrest – Blaine St- Male subject taken into custody for violation of probation at City Court. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Suspicious Person – Gatewood Way- In reference to an individual knocking on the complainant’s door and not identifying themselves to the resident. It was discovered that the suspicious person was a Monroe Utilities worker leaving a notice on the front door. All okay.

Warrant Service – Blaine St; MPD- Subject at Monroe City Court with outstanding warrants out of Clayton County. The subject was placed under arrest and transported to WCSO without issue.

Scam – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to the complainant wanting to file a report in regards to an internet scam, report taken, remedies advised.

Juvenile Complaint – S Madison Ave; Splash Pad – In reference to 4-year-old left unattended at the Splash pad for approximately 45 min to 1 hour. Contact made with the aunt who was asleep behind the wheel of her vehicle approximately 150 yards away. The vehicle was not running and a second Juvenile was located in a car seat in the rear of the vehicle. Juveniles turned over to their mother. DFCS complaint completed.

Dispute – W. Spring St; Monroe Library- Dispute between two parties, insufficient probable cause to make an arrest. Parties were advised of remedies.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St; Probation Office – In reference to a male subject having an active warrant out of WCSO. The subject was transported to WCSO without incident.

Disabled Vehicle – Hwy 78 @ West Spring St; In reference to a vehicle out of gas. Vehicle was removed from the roadway.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Davis Street/Harris Street – In reference to a male subject operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. He was arrested, fingerprinted and released on copy.

Agency Assist – At HD Atha Road- In reference to K9 Demon giving an indication on a vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted, and 6 Pounds of Meth was recovered. The subject was arrested for trafficking Meth.

Suspicious vehicle – Harry’s Marathon – In reference to a red Lexus driving reckless then pulled into the gas station, area checked, negative contact.

Domestic Dispute/Vehicle Pursuit – Pine Park St – flagged down by a white female in a white car that stated the vehicle following her was her boyfriend who stole her phone and threw water on her. Before I could gain any more information, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed on Knight St and then to Lawrence St. Vehicle disappeared, possibly blacked out in a driveway. Complainant left the original location and never called 911 to provide any more information. Report taken.

Domestic Dispute in Progress – E Spring Valero – Male subject taken into custody for Simple Assault FVA. The subject put victim in danger by acting as if he was going to punch her in the head during a drunken fit.

Vehicle broke down in roadway – N Hammond and E Spring St. Peach disposal truck broke down at the intersection. Taylors towing was contacted to have the vehicle removed from the blocking roadway.

Suspicious Person/Vehicle) Felker Park – Subject had her car parked in the grass off of the parking lot. Subject parked in the shade to keep her car from overheating. All Ok

Juvenile Complaint – Breedlove Drive in reference to a Juvenile pushing staff members at the Boy and Girls Club. Report was completed and a juvenile complaint.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pine Park at the Cemetery: Two parties located backed up to the woods in the cemetery. Upon officer arrival male party exited the truck with his pants around his ankles. Consent search of vehicle and persons conducted and subjects sent on their way.

