MPD Reports: 4-year-old locks mother out of the home; investigation reveals that person holding another at gunpoint was doing so in self defence

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 4 – 11, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – N. Madison @ E. Highland- Female driver was stopped for not wearing a seat belt. She also had a suspended driver’s license and an active warrant out of Covington PD. She was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – S Madison Ave and Mill St: Traffic stop conducted on a vehicle involved in the dispute from a previous call. Male and female were both arrested on outstanding warrants out of WCSO.

Juvenile Complaint – Atha St – In reference to juvenile running away from her residence after she was caught smoking weed by her mother. Juvenile was located and returned home. Report taken.

Suspicious person – W. Spring St; Sims gas for less- Subject on location disturbing customers, subject had recently been discharged from Ridgeview and was waiting to contact family for a ride. He willingly left the location.

Other Law – Reed St- Call in reference to a 4-year-old locking his mother out of the house. The complainant requested we not damage her doors and had someone en route with a key to the residence.

Suspicious person – W. Spring St; Huddle House- Subject on location and staff requesting him to leave, he was given a ride to the W. Spring St. Waffle House.

Dispute – W. Spring St; Haven Inn- Verbal dispute between staff and customer over a payment. Female subject was criminally trespassed from the Haven Inn.

Improper Parking – Court Street. In reference to a 2008 Honda Civic parked on Court Street, blocking the exit from the Health Clinic. Contact was made with the driver, and the vehicle was moved.

Fraud – Blaine St @ MPD; In reference to the complainant stating someone used her Walmart gift card to purchase items online.

Scam – White Oak Dr.- Complainant reporting almost being scammed from a number she obtained for Facebook, remedies advised.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 138/ Hwy 78E Exit Ramp- In reference to a subject being found driving with a suspended license. Subject Arrested for suspended license and disorderly conduct.

Damage to Property – Hwy 78 @ Walton Truck Stop; In reference to a semi-truck driver striking a pole with his truck. Report taken.

Dispute – Nowell St; – Third party call for a verbal dispute between a male and a female, all okay on location.

911 Hang up – Tall Oaks W.- Complainant called to report a handgun was stolen by his son but he was unable to provide a model or serial number for the handgun. He was advised to get more information and call back.

Dispute call/ civil issue – Pine Park; In reference to complainant stating her mother is at work and had left her and her adult sister no access to the residence to get their clothes. Complainant who stays at multiple locations to include her father’s house and grandmothers in Athens has not been on location since July 6th was advised to make arrangements to pick up her belongings when her mother gets off work.

Traffic/ Narcotic Arrest – N. Broad ST @ Sussie’s Wings – Subject was stopped for a traffic Offense and a probable Cause search yielded 4 and a half ounces of marijuana and a THC pen. The subject was arrested and transported to the Monroe Police Department to be fingerprinted on the charges of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of THC, the subject was then transported to the Walton County Jail and released into their custody with no further incident.

Violent Dispute in Progress – San Andreas – units responded to a dispute in the parking lot involving an armed subject pointing his handgun at the head of the other party. Upon arrival the armed subject was detained. Further investigation revealed he acted in self-defense and the other subject was arrested for Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree. Transported to Walton Co Jail and warrants are pending.

EMS Assist – Ridge Rd. In reference to subject unconscious but breathing due to being ETOH. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious person – Waffle House Hwy 78. In reference to subject who was homeless and on location acting in odd behaviors. Subject was advised that she needed to leave the premises and did so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

